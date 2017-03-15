5 super deals on exotic, imported Chinese smartphones and wearables

If you’ve wanted to try out an imported Chinese phone or gadget, but have been waiting for the right deal to come along, now maybe a good time to take the plunge. To celebrate its third anniversary, popular online retailer GearBest has dropped the price on several devices we’ve reviewed recently, including those made by Xiaomi, Meizu, and ZTE.

You’ll have to be quick though, as there are limited amounts of each device. You can take a look at all the phone deals here, but we’ve selected several that we already like.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro – $200 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Easily one of the best Xiaomi phones we’ve tested, the Redmi Pro is well-priced anyway, but for $200 it’s a bargain. The phone has a metal body, a large 5.5-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, and a deca-core MediaTek processor. However, it’s the dual-lens rear camera which makes the Redmi Pro worth investigating. It produces the blurred background bokeh effect easily, and the look can be manipulated after the photo has been taken. We managed to get some great shots with the Redmi Pro in our test. Read our review here

Meizu MX6 – $250 Meizu’s mid-range MX6 is attractive, in an understated iPhone-like way, and comes with the same MediaTek deca-core chip as the Xiaomi Redmi Pro, but with 4GB of RAM. The 5.5-inch screen is made by Sharp, and with its 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution it looks great, and is excellent for playing games. However, the camera disappointed next to the Redmi Pro, but we like Meizu’s Flyme user interface, which is a colorful alternative take on Google Android. Read our review here

Xiaomi Mi5 – $410 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Yes, it’s pricey, but the Xiaomi Mi5 is a stunning smartphone with very strong specifications. It has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space for a start, while the 5.1-inch screen is wrapped up in a curvy ceramic body. On the back is a 16-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, plus there’s a 4-megapixel selfie camera around the front. The Mi5 is getting a little old now, and we tried it out more than a year ago at Mobile World Congress 2016. However, the hardware was cutting-edge back then, and the phone still looks fresh today. Read more about the Mi 5 here

ZTE Axon Elite – $170 The international version of ZTE’s first Axon phone has a big 5.5-inch, 1080p touchscreen, mounted in a body with some unusual styling touches — just check out those plastic leather-look end plates on the back. The Axon Elite is one of the first modern phones to come with a dual-lens camera — for those all-important bokeh shots — and a fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t have the latest processor — it’s a Snapdragon 810 — but it does have eye and voice recognition for extra security, plus 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. At this price it’s hard to ignore. Read our review here