‘Series of Unfortunate Events’ season 2 in the works despite not having been OK’d yet

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events hasn’t been renewed for season 2 yet — let alone made its Netflix debut — but the show’s creative team is clearly hoping for a fortunate turn of events. They’re already working on season 2, Variety reports.

Executive producer and director Barry Sonnefeld told the publication they’re “optimistic.”

“We’re planning to do more,” he said. “We already have scripts being written for the second season.”

While the streaming service understandably seems to be waiting to see how the series is received before greenlighting season 2, there’s reason to be optimistic. A Series of Unfortunate Events is based on the beloved novels by Daniel Handler, books that have previously inspired a popular film, games, and more. Plus, the Netflix series has an acclaimed star playing the evil Count Olaf: former How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

The actor is also eager for another season of the show.

“One of the things I was bummed about with the movie is that it only got to follow the Baudelaires up to a certain point,” he told Variety, referencing the story’s three young protagonists.

The book series follow the three orphan siblings for 13 books as they try to hang onto their fortune in spite of the count’s best efforts to divest them of it. Sonnefeld says he envisions the novels being adapted over the course of three seasons. Season 1 deals with the first four book, and season 2 would cover the middle five, with season 3 taking on the remaining four books.

In the Netflix series, the children are played by Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith. They’re joined by Patrick Warburton, Usman Ally, Alfre Woodard, and Aasif Mandvi as they navigate their lives’ unfortunate events. Netflix has been known to give quick renewals, and with the first season set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, we should find out soon enough if their story will get a second season.