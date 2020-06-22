  1. Apple

iPadOS 14 gets new incoming calls notifications, Scribble feature

By

Apple announced a slew of updates for iPadOS 14 at WWDC 2020 Monday, including redesigned apps, a new feature for incoming call notifications, and Scribble features for its Apple Pencil that can translate handwriting.

Scribble

iPadOS 14 will introduce the Scribble feature to the tablet through Apple Pencil, allowing you to hand-write into any text field, such as reminders, notes, and search.

Scribble will also be able to translate English and Chinese in the same line, while allowing you to select text using handwriting recognition that will avoid other shapes. You can then change the color of handwritten text or move it around. The tool will automatically detect things like addresses and phone numbers.

You can also hold down the Pencil while drawing a shape to have the OS smooth out the design.

Incoming Call Changes

Incoming calls will no longer take up the full screen on iPadOS14, Apple announced. Incoming calls will now appear as a small notification. This new feature will apply to all other apps, like Skype, as well.

Search

iPadOS 14 is also adding a revamped Search function that seems near-identical to Apple’s existing Spotlight feature. Search on iPad has been rebuilt to be a single destination for all searches, and now lets you quickly locate and launch apps.

Numerous apps are also getting major updates.

Photos will get a swipe-out sidebar with more controls and options. This sidebar, similar to the one on Mac, is also coming to other apps, like Notes, Calendar, and more. The compact Siri design on iOS 14 is also coming to iPad OS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

