Harnessing AI: make Bitrix24’s your sales and marketing MVP

You’re about halfway through Q2 and your campaigns aren’t landing. Your team is tired. You’re staring down an end-of-quarter push with CRM fields still half-filled, a pile of call recordings no one wanted to transcribe, and one shared doc titled “Q2 Ideas (Pls Delete?).” It’s not that you’re not trying, you’re just tapped.

Enter CoPilot. No fanfare, no flashy onboarding webinars. It’s just there one morning, a new button inside Bitrix24. And somehow, it feels like the only teammate who hasn’t taken a vacation in the past year.

The unexpected power of AI that doesn’t shout “AI”

There’s a lot of hype in the sales and marketing tech world, AI this…neural that…but CoPilot doesn’t posture. It integrates quietly into the Bitrix24 ecosystem: CRM, chat, tasks, feeds, even site-building. It doesn’t try to reinvent your process, it shows up ready to assist with the one you already have.

Take call transcriptions, for example. Before CoPilot, your reps either spend half a morning re-listening to sales calls or, worse, guess what was said and move on. Now, CoPilot transcribes every call automatically, and it doesn’t just give you a wall of text. It pulls names, companies, phone numbers, and autofills CRM fields like it’s been doing it for years. If you’re in sales, you know this is the part that usually falls through the cracks. Not anymore.

A brainstorm partner who doesn’t need coffee breaks

Marketing is both art and science. On the best days, our brainstorms feel electric. But when we’re drained, we stare at each other across a Google Meet screen and hope someone’s cat walks across a keyboard to lighten the mood.

CoPilot doesn’t replace that magic, but it does nudge it along. You can type a quick prompt: “Holiday promo for Gen Z skincare line” and it responds like the most caffeinated intern you’ve ever had. Bullet-pointed ideas. Subject lines. Ad copy. All of it aligned with the voice and intent you specified. And when you ask for edits or a pivot in tone? It quickly adjusts.

Need to spin up 12 unique subject lines for a Dads and Grads campaign in less than 10 minutes? CoPilot has you covered in a matter of seconds. Not all will be perfect, but a few will make the final cut, and possibly beat your control email in A/B testing. That’s not just AI output. That’s ROI.

Wearing 30 hats (without losing your mind)

If you work in marketing, your title means little. “Marketing Manager” often translates to strategist, copywriter, analyst, paid ads specialist, and lunch order coordinator. CoPilot gets that.

The versatility cannot be beat. CoPilot can act as a social media manager one moment, then switch to being a commercial scriptwriter the next. You can even use it as a business analyst to pull key insights from CRM reports and suggest campaign tweaks based on lead response time. This reduces at least 2 hours from your life that would normally be spent in a spreadsheet.

CoPilot naturally moves between tasks. Need to summarize a client call, build a campaign brief, and write three lines of code for a landing page widget? Done. And if you’re like me and forget where you left off after lunch, CoPilot’s task summary generator and checklist creator can get you back on track in seconds.

The 24/7 creative partner (that doesn’t DM you memes at 1 a.m.)

CoPilot never sleeps. That’s not just a tagline. It’s a lifesaver during crunch time. Launching a midnight promo or working with a distributed team? CoPilot’s available to whip up copy, analyze customer segments, or tweak a landing page at any hour. No “circling back tomorrow.”

And there’s something strangely reassuring about that. It’s the only coworker who won’t ever be out sick or in a mood. It just shows up. Every time.

A better workflow without blowing up your tech stack

Bitrix24 already gave us a solid platform: CRM, task management, chat, and site builder all in one. CoPilot simply enhances it. You don’t need to learn a new app or refactor your processes. It lives inside the tools we already use. In tasks and comments, it can generate descriptions, create checklists, or summarize what’s been done so far with a click. You can replace several hours of weekly admin with a few minutes of CoPilot-guided clarity.

It’s like upgrading your team with a strategist, assistant, and proofreader all in one without needing to request additional headcount.

Real talk: this isn’t just a tool

You can trial a dozen “AI-enhanced” platforms that offer more friction than help. But CoPilot is a difference maker because it doesn’t try to impress you with complexity. It just works.

It’s not perfect. It can still fumble on tone, and it doesn’t replace human creativity. But it enhances it, accelerates it, and in a lot of ways, protects it. Because the less time we spend retyping notes or writing placeholder text, the more time we have to think bigger. To actually market.

Bitrix24’s CoPilot didn’t just show up in your workflow. It earns its spot in your DMs, campaign retros, and “who saved us this week” lists. No more juggling a million hats and looking for a little breathing room, you’re on your way to better work with CoPilot.