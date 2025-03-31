Spring just got smarter: hte dreame Z1 Pro makes pool cleaning a breeze

Table of Contents Table of Contents Z1 Pro: making pool cleaning a breeze

Spring is here, and you know what that means – more pool days and, unfortunately, more pool maintenance. But before you dive into scrubbing walls and untangling cords, consider a smarter approach. Dreame’s Z1 Pro, the world’s first cordless robotic pool cleaner with a poolside-operable remote, is built to make pool upkeep feel less like a chore and more like flipping a switch. And during Dreame’s Spring Cleaning promotion, you can snag the Z1 Pro, or the more affordable Z1 model, at 15% off!

The Z1 Pro has Dreame’s own PoolSense™ technology, a fusion of AI and multi-dimensional sensors that allows the robot to map your pool, plan an optimal path, and clean efficiently without crashing into ladders or getting stuck in corners. Think S-shaped patterns for the floor, N-shaped for the walls, and precision-guided coverage that reaches every edge and waterline. Basically, it cleans smarter so you don’t have to supervise.

But intelligence only gets you so far – muscle matters too. With dual brushless motors delivering up to 8,000 gallons per hour of suction, the Z1 Pro doesn’t just sweep debris aside – it devours it. Whether it’s leaves, fine dirt, sand, or algae, this thing pulls it in and traps it in an oversized, easy-to-clean filter basket. Its dual scrubbing brushes work overtime to handle stubborn grime, especially along the horizontal waterline, where a lot of other cleaners fall short.

And then there’s the remote. Not an app, not a clunky panel, but an actual handheld LiFi controller you can use poolside (even underwater). Only available with the Z1 Pro, this remote lets you steer the cleaner directly, assign spot-cleaning tasks, and bring it back to the wall for easy retrieval. Frost & Sullivan didn’t call it the first of its kind for nothing.

Prefer to go hands-off? You still get full control via the Dreamehome app, plus four major cleaning modes and the ability to schedule tasks and monitor cleaning history. Both the Z1 Pro and Z1 support the same core cleaning capabilities, but the Pro’s larger coverage area and physical remote set it apart for larger or more complex pools.

So, whether you’re prepping for pool parties or just tired of doing the dirty work, the Z1 series offers the kind of automation that makes spring cleaning actually feel like a clean slate. And with 15% off for a limited time, now’s the time to let a robot take the plunge.

Ready to reclaim your weekends? Shop the Dreame Z1 Pro or Z1 today at dreametech.com and start your pool season smarter.