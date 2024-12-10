 Skip to main content
Flash Sale: Get a Costco Gold-Star Membership and get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card

By
Costco Wholesale front of the store image
Costco

TL;DR: Get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $65.

The holidays are a lot of things, but affordable isn’t one of them. Between big feasts, gifts, and travel, the costs just keep coming, but there may be a way to help stretch your holiday budget a little longer. 

Where’s the closest Costco warehouse? There are more than 500 of them in the US, and even if it’s a bit of a trip, you might save gas by getting everything you need at Costco instead of running all over town. Don’t have a membership? That’s good because new members can sign up for a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership for $65 and get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* to spend as they please. 

Why shop at Costco?

Here’s how to take advantage of this limited-time deal. First, get your Costco Gold Star Membership right here through StackSocial. Make sure to give them a valid email address. Within two weeks of redeeming your membership, you’ll get your $45 Digital Costco Shop Card in your inbox.

Once you get it, you can use it to make purchases online or in person. Keep in mind that this deal is only for new members or people with Costco Memberships that have been expired for more than 18 months. Memberships need to be redeemed by January 31, 2025 to qualify. 

Become a Gold Star Member

Costco Wholesale free shop card with Gold membership
Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card – $65 Coscto

Don’t miss your chance to get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership that comes with a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card, and it’s still only $65.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

