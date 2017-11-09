Chase the blues away in 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport pickup

If you’re looking for a truck that stands out amid the sea of black, white, silver, and red pickups, a new special-edition Ram just surfaced that could do the job. The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be limited to 2,000 trucks sold in the U.S.

The factory custom design has unique styling features but no mechanical or performance differences from regular Ram 1500 Sport models. The new Hydro Blue pearl paint option is available only on rear-wheel drive (4×2) and 4-wheel drive (4×4) Ram 1500 Sport crew cabs, short-bed body trucks powered by the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. The starting price for the 4×2 model is $46,060, according to a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles release.

The oh-so-blue special edition is in response to previous buyer reactions to Sublime Green, Copper, and Ignition Orange Sport models during the 2017 model year. Mike Manley, FCA’s head of Jeep and Ram brands. said: “The custom look and high-impact colors have been well received in the marketplace, and this new Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will surely stand out on dealers’ lots and in customers’ driveways.”

“Enthusiasts demand that their trucks get noticed and our Ram 1500 Sport lineup delivers a durable, powerful alternative with great visual appeal,” Manley continued.

The Hydro Blue Sport styling feature set includes a black-decaled Sport performance hood with a body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts, a black RAM letter badge, and black exterior body-side and tailgate badges. Black bezels surround the Sport’s projector headlamps and LED taillights. Additional body-color matching on the front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors, and door handles complete the exterior blue paint treatment.

Inside the truck, the Hydro Blue Sport edition has blue stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel, and door trim. Other color-matched details include blue embroidery accents on the seats and blue anodized surfaces on the console and instrument panel.

Ram passed on blue wheels. Hydro Blue Sport 4×2 models have forged, polished 22-inch aluminum wheels, with 20-inch wheels on 4×4 models.

If you favor a black-and-blue theme, the Hydro Blue Sport can be ordered with optional gloss black aluminum wheels, 22-inch for 4×2 models only and 20-inch for both the 4×2 and 4×4. Other available options include black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and the RamBox storage system.