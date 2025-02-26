2025 Kia Sorento SX-Prestige PHEV review: comfortable and roomy, with an electric touch MSRP $53,090.00 Score Details “For families who want the flexibility of extra seats without going full EV, the Sorento PHEV strikes a solid balance between efficiency, practicality, and affordability.” Pros Relatively spacious interior

Decent electric range

Very comfortable

Sleek exterior design Cons No seven-seater option

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design Interior and tech Range and charging Driving experience How DT would configure this car

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles bridge the gap between a traditional combustion engine vehicle and an electric vehicle, but they’re not all created equal. Thankfully, these days, there are quite a few PHEV options, whether you want something compact and sporty, or big enough to carry a large family. The Kia Sorento is certainly big enough to carry the family (it has three rows!), but it’s also smaller and sportier than the now-beloved Telluride, and in 2025, there are two PHEV trims — including the new EX model, and the top-of-the-range SX-Prestige, which is what I’ve been driving.

There are other updates for the 2025 iteration of the Sorento PHEV too though. They get new styling to match the upgrades of the non-PHEV 2024 models, updated tech, and more.

But as a PHEV, the 2025 Kia Sorento SX-Prestige can’t just be about design. Does it deliver on the plug-in hybrid promise?

Design

Kia has given the 2025 Sorento PHEV a fresh look that aligns with its non-PHEV counterparts from the 2024 model year. That’s a good thing. At the front, sharp, angular headlights flank a large center grille, adding to the vehicles aggressive styling. The rear is equally distinctive, with a split taillight design that enhances visibility while contributing to the Sorento’s aesthetic.

The angular design extends across the body, helping give it a sporty appeal, while the roofline smoothly transitions into a subtle spoiler at the top of the lift gate. The SX-Prestige trim we tested comes with premium upgrades like 19-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlights, which help make the vehicle look even more premium.

Even in its more affordable EX trim, the Sorento PHEV doesn’t compromise on looks. It fits seamlessly into Kia’s lineup alongside models like the Telluride, delivering a design that’s both stylish and sophisticated across the range. Kia’s attention to detail ensures that the Sorento feels well-balanced, with a visual identity that doesn’t feel out of place among its larger and more luxurious siblings. The result is a midsize SUV that manages to feel premium and practical at the same time, offering a compelling option for those who want a hybrid without sacrificing style.

The 2025 Sorento is larger than the Kia Sportage, but not quite as big as the Telluride. It measures 189.6 inches in length, 74.8 inches in width, and 66.7 inches in height.

Interior and tech

Step inside, and the Sorento SX-Prestige PHEV feels more like a high-end SUV than a mid-size hybrid. The stitched leather seats look and feel premium, and the front ones are both heated and ventilated, so you’re comfortable no matter what the outside temperature is. The second-row seats are no afterthought either, with heating and built-in sunshades that make long road trips more pleasant. And, a large panoramic sunroof help make everything feel even more open.

The Sorento PHEV is a three-row SUV, though the third row isn’t as spacious as the second — and as such it might be better used for kids or as bonus seats that are folded down until they need to be used. The second-row captain’s chairs are roomy and comfortable though, which helps. Cargo space is decent too — when all the seats are up, you get 12.6 cubic feet, but fold down the third row, and that expands to 45 cubic feet. That’s plenty of space for day-to-day use.

At the front, the 2025 Sorento offers dual 12.3-inch screens, with one touch display for infotainment, and a second for the digital gauge cluster. The infotainment software is fine, but not incredible, and the screen wasn’t the most responsive. Thankfully the vehicle supports wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, so you don’t really have to use the built-in software much, if you don’t want to. Climate controls are outside of that display, though the capacitive touch control bar that you’ll use for climate controls isn’t the most intuitive at first. You’ll get used to it.

Like other modern Kia vehicles, the Sorento has camera-based blind spot monitors that show a live feed on the instrument display when you signal. Other cameras include a 360-degree camera system, which gives you a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings. These are both pretty handy features.

Overall, the Sorento PHEV is comfortable and stylish. The third row might not be the most spacious, but it’s nice to have when you need it, and if you want even more room, Kia’s Telluride is still the go-to option.

Range and charging

The biggest benefit of a plug-in hybrid is being able to drive on electric power alone, and the Sorento PHEV delivers — though with some limitations. It offers an EPA-estimated 32 miles of all-electric range, which is decent but not groundbreaking. That should be enough for running errands or a short daily commute without using any gas, but if you have a longer drive, you’ll likely need to rely on the hybrid system. Like most PHEVs, the Sorento works best for drivers who have easy access to charging at home or work.

When it comes time to charge, the Sorento PHEV can recharge in about 3 to 4 hours with a Level 2 charger, which is fairly standard for plug-in hybrids. If you’re using a basic household Level 1 outlet, it will take longer — but expect a full charge overnight. Unlike some full EVs, the Sorento PHEV doesn’t support DC fast charging, so don’t expect to top up quickly at a public charging station. That said, you can still plug into a fast charger if needed, but the charging speed won’t be any faster than a typical Level 2 setup. For some, it may even be worth having an electrician install a Level 2 charger at your home.

Ultimately, the Sorento PHEV’s range and charging capabilities are fine for most buyers, but they don’t set any new benchmarks. If you’re looking for a hybrid with more electric range, you might want to consider a dedicated EV or a PHEV with a larger battery, though the longer-range options are often more expensive. But if you can charge regularly and want a fuel-efficient SUV that can handle some all-electric driving, the Sorento PHEV is still a solid choice.

Driving experience

The Sorento PHEV offers a solid driving experience, though it’s not particularly thrilling. The 261-horsepower powertrain and all-wheel drive provide enough power for daily driving, but this isn’t a performance SUV by any stretch. Acceleration is fine — quick enough for merging onto highways or passing slower traffic, but not something that will impress enthusiasts. Steering is relatively responsive, and while it won’t offer the sharp handling of a sporty crossover, it’s comfortable and easy to maneuver.

Kia includes multiple driving modes to help tailor the experience. Sport mode prioritizes performance by adjusting throttle response and shifting, while Eco mode tones things down to maximize fuel efficiency. Smart mode tries to balance both by adapting to your driving style. There’s also an EV/HEV button, which lets you switch between pure electric driving and hybrid mode, a key feature of any PHEV. If you want to take full advantage of the electric motor and save on gas, you’ll likely be pressing that EV button frequently.

Overall, the Sorento PHEV is a smooth and composed ride, designed more for efficiency and comfort than excitement. It soaks up bumps well and stays quiet at highway speeds, making it a great option for long commutes or road trips. If you’re looking for something more engaging to drive, there are sportier hybrids out there, but for those who prioritize a balance of practicality and efficiency, the Sorento gets the job done, and it does so in comfort.

How DT would configure this car

For those considering a plug-in hybrid SUV, the EX PHEV trim of the Sorento is likely the best value. It offers the same powertrain and range as the SX-Prestige PHEV but at a lower starting price of $47,990. The $53,090 SX-Prestige trim adds creature comforts like more premium seating, a surround-view camera, and blind spot view monitors, which are nice to have but not essential for those who simply want an efficient PHEV with three-row seating. If budget is a priority, sticking with the EX trim ensures you get all the core benefits without paying extra for luxury features.

Compared to alternatives, the Sorento PHEV stands out as one of the few plug-in hybrid SUVs that offer a third row, at least in this price range. Competitors like the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Kia Sportage PHEV are cheaper, but they don’t provide the same interior space. If a larger cabin isn’t a necessity, those options may be worth considering for cost-conscious buyers. However, for families who want the flexibility of extra seats without going full EV, the Sorento PHEV strikes a solid balance between efficiency, practicality, and affordability.