Purely bespoke e-bike brand promises 22-pound expressions of passion and precision

By
Ponomarets EIDOLON bespoke ebike in platinum grey, right sideview.
Courtesy of Ponomarets

Ponomarets Bikes, a German e-bike company based in Dresden, was founded in 2022 with a single mission:  to build the world’s lightest bespoke e-bike.  The result is the Eidolon, a sub-22-pound, precisely engineered, made-to-order e-bike that Ponomarets creates one at a time. The Eidolon isn’t for everyone but sets a high bar for other brands.

The Eidolon also isn’t a red convertible in the front window of an auto dealer’s showroom. It’s not bait for more prosaic, less expensive e-bike models. Company founders Roman Ponomarets and Ludwig Eickemeyer are only interested in crafting moving art that epitomizes elegance and performance.

What makes the Eidolon so special?

Ponomarets EIDOLON bespoke ebike in jet black, left front rear three-quarter view.
Coutesy of Ponomarets

The Eidolon does not compromise. Every component and system is chosen not just because it’s the best but also because it works best with the entire assemblage.

Ponomarets customers have several choices when configuring the Eidolon. In addition to size and finish, buyers can opt for an optimized mechanical crankset or an SRAM RED wireless system.

The Eidolon race bike design doesn’t appear electrified, with minimal visible cabling for brakes and shifters. Power is provided by a 250-watt Mahle X20 rear hub drive electric motor integrated into the bike’s frame. Maximum torque is 55 Nm. This powertrain conforms to the EU standard maximum of 15.5 mph with pedal assistance.

A Mahler iX250 internal battery stores up to 236 Wh of power. Ponomarets rates the Eidolon range at up to 62 miles per charge.

The Eidolon’s incredibly low weight is due primarily to its hand-sculpted carbon fiber monocoque frame. Maximum overall weight is 265 pounds, including the e-bike, rider, clothing and gear, and luggage.

The Eidolon customer

Ponomarets EIDOLON bespoke ebike in white right sideview.
Courtesy of Ponomarets

The word eidolon, from the Greek etymon, has several meanings related to appearance, including likeness, phantom, and ghost. The definition of eidolon that resonates best with Ponomarets’ founders is an idealized image.

The Eidolon customer isn’t a shopper. They don’t hunt for the best price or the fastest speed. This e-bike is for discerning bicyclists who seek perfection in form and function.

It’s not a reach to imagine an Eidolon buyer giving the bike pride of place in their home and mounting it on custom hangers with appropriate lighting when they’re not riding it.

Ponomarets Bikes sells the Eidolon online only, starting at $13,700.

Ponomarets EIDOLON bespoke ebike in red, right rear three-quarter view.
Courtesy of Ponomarets
