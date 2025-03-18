 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

BYD claims it’s made a major EV charging breakthrough

By
BYD Han
BYD

BYD, a Chinese EV (electric vehicle) manufacturer, has announced a new battery and charging system it claims can top-up an EV almost as quickly as it takes to fill a traditional combustion engine car with gas.

The Super E Platform is capable of delivering charging speeds of up to 1 megawatt (1000kW), equivalent to 2km of range every second at peak speeds. A five minute charge can replenish up to 400km (around 250 miles) of range.

Recommended Videos

And it’s not just impressive charging speeds BYD is touting, as the new platform also comprises a 580kW motor capable of propelling an EV to over 300km/h (186 mph).

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Group, said (translated) “our goal is to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as the refueling time of fuel vehicles” as the company looks to dispel consumer range anxiety.

Currently, Tesla’s Superchargers can replenish 200 miles of range in roughly 15 minutes, so if BYD’s claims ring true this could be a major milestone for the EV industry and could continue the surge in EV sales.

A platform and battery capable of megawatt charging is just part of the parcel. Drivers also require a charging station network capable of delivering the high rate of power, and for those in most of the world megawatt charging stations simply do not exist.

BYD says it plans to build over 4,000 “megawatt flash charging stations” across China in the future, but hasn’t given a timeline for when these will be completed. As for the rest of the world, we’ll have to wait and see if the technology is adopted by other manufacturers.

The first Super E cars have been revealed

The BYD Han L and Tang L electric vehicles
The Han L and Tang L are the first EVs to support BYD’s new platform BYD

This isn’t just some future EV technology announcement, as BYD has also unveiled its first two electric cars which are built on the new Super E Platform – the Han L and Tang L.

For now, they’re only available in China, with pre-sales already open. The Han L sedan starts at 270,000 yuan (roughly $37,300), while the Tang L SUV starts at 280,000 yuan (roughly $38,700).

BYD says both vehicles will be officially launched in April, although it’s not confirmed when exactly they’ll be hitting Chinese roads.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for more than a…
Costco partners with Electric Era to bring back EV charging in the U.S.
costco ev charging us electricera fast station 1260x945

Costco, known for its discount gas stations, has left EV drivers in need of juicing up out in the cold for the past 12 years. But that seems about to change now that the big-box retailer is putting its brand name on a DC fast-charging station in Ridgefield, Washington.
After being one of the early pioneers of EV charging in the 1990s, Costco abandoned the offering in 2012 in the U.S.
While opening just one station may seem like a timid move, the speed at which the station was installed -- just seven weeks -- could indicate big plans going forward.
Besides lightening-speed installation, Electric Era, the Seattle-based company making and installing the charging station, promises to offer “hyper-reliable, battery-backed fast charging technology in grid-constrained locations.”
Its stalls can deliver up to 200 kilowatts and come with built-in battery storage, allowing for lower electricity rates and the ability to remain operational even when power grids go down.
If that sounds like it could very well rival Tesla’s SuperCharger network, it’s no coincidence: Quincy Lee, its CEO, is a former SpaceX engineer.
Costco also seems confident enough in the company to have put its brand name on the EV-charging station. Last year, the wholesaler did open a pilot station in Denver, this time partnering with Electrify America, the largest charging network in the U.S. However, Costco did not put its brand name on it.
In an interview with Green Car Reports, Electric Era said it was still in talks with Costco about the opening of new locations. Last year, Costco said it was planning to install fast chargers at 20 locations, without providing further details. It has maintained EV-charging operations in Canada, the UK, Spain, and South Korea.
Meanwhile, the wholesaler’s U.S. EV-charging plans might very well resemble those of rival Walmart, which last year announced it was building its own EV fast-charging network in addition to the arrangements it already had with Electrify America.

Read more
2025 Porsche Macan EV first drive: electrifying a bestseller
2025 Porsche Macan

Porsche is giving EVs a major vote of confidence. While the brand will continue to sell non-EVs for many years, including the emblematic 911, it developed the second generation of the Macan exclusively with electric power in mind. You won’t find a twin-turbocharged V6 or a plug-in hybrid system on the specifications sheet; it’s all electric, all the time. That’s a bold move -- we’re talking about one of Porsche’s bestselling models, not a niche car that has a greater effect on image than on sales. Was it the right move? Join us as we find out.
Subtly electric

There’s no mistaking the new Macan for its predecessor when you walk past it. It’s characterized by styling cues that align it with the Taycan sedan, which was the first series-produced electric Porsche. Up front, rectangular lights are accented by four individual LEDs; in back, there’s a light bar that makes the SUV appear wider than it actually is. Nothing about the design screams “I’m electric!” but there are relatively subtle hints if you know where to look. Here’s a cheat sheet: the front overhang is shorter than the original Macan’s and the wheelbase is nearly 4 inches longer. That’s because engineers had to package a massive battery pack rather than an engine.

Read more
Is DC fast charging really that bad for your EV’s battery? We asked the experts
Charging a Chevy Blazer EV

It's commonplace to hear about best practices for ensuring that your EV's battery remains in top condition for the longest period of time. Chief among those is to only charge your electric vehicle to 80%. Also common, however, is the idea that DC fast charging your EV all the time degrades the battery in a way that can impact range.

That prospect is made even worse by the fact that range is already an issue when it comes to electric vehicles. Range anxiety is one of the biggest downsides of buying an electric vehicle, considering the fact that EVs take longer to refuel and there are far fewer charging stations than there are gas stations. And when you only charge your vehicle to 80%, you'll only get four-fifths of the range that the manufacturer advertised.

Read more