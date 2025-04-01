Ebike icons relaunch Juiced Bikes to bring back the fun with huge torque

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why Lectric eBikes founders bought the remnants of Juiced Bikes The Juiced Bikes relaunch: what to expect

Juiced Bikes has new owners. On Monday, March 31, 2025, Lectric eBikes co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel posted a video on the inactive Juiced Bikes YouTube Channel introducing themselves as employees 1 and 2 of the relaunched company.

Juiced Bikes, one of the earliest e-bike companies in the U. S., was founded in 2009. Juiced was known for building fast, fun ebikes with plenty of torque. Digital Trends reviewed several Juiced models, most recently the Juiced Scorpion X2, a moped-style e-bike noteworthy for its versatility and rider comfort. In October 2024, however, Juiced Bikes was reportedly sold at auction for $1.2 million.

Recommended Videos

Tempe, Arizona-based Lectric eBikes, founded in 2019, is a relative newcomer but with disruptively low pricing, aggressive technology introductions, and class-leading customer service, Lectric was the best-selling e-bike brand in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024, a leadership position that CEO Conlow says the company intends to continue in 2025.

Why Lectric eBikes founders bought the remnants of Juiced Bikes

Meet the New Owners of Juiced Bikes

Wearing Juiced Bikes t-shirts and seated with a white-painted wall and two Juiced Bikes in the background, Deziel and Conlow explained that they were both Juiced Bikes customers.

“We got to know the team, the products over there, and really fell in love with the brand,” Conlow said. “There was a different performance and style to Juiced that drew us in as people in their 20s and just wanted something different, and so we’ve always been a big fan of the performance.

“It’s pretty cool to be here today because we just love the product and what that brand stands for so much it stands for high performance, that quick acceleration, as soon as you talk about a Juiced bike, you know what you’re getting in terms of that and that made me really excited about this opportunity.’

The Juiced Bikes relaunch: what to expect



The Lectric co-founders were the high bidders in a bankruptcy auction last October, according to Deziel, who did not mention a specific bid amount. The deal wasn’t finalized until March 27, 2025, and in the end, no physical assets were included.

Conlow and Deziel purchased “the brand, the name, the intellectual property, the trademarks, the IP in terms of design, and what it doesn’t mean is that we own the inventory.”

So, there are no finished bikes, parts, or supplies and no relationships with manufacturers or suppliers to help previous customers with warranty issues.

The new owners intend to rebuild Juiced Bikes as a separate venture from Lectric eBikes. The new company will require a new infrastructure, which the two know how to do because they did it before with Lectric.

They will develop e-bikes that are true to the original Juiced Bikes’ sense of performance and style and will also include disruptive pricing, aggressive technology implementation, and customer service focus that have made Lectric a huge success.

It will probably take nine to twelve months before the new Juiced Bikes launches the first e-bike, Conlow said. He also acknowledged that there were previous customers who paid for bikes they never received and said that they will be “reaching out to those customers to help resolve that situation in a way that works for them.”

Conlow continued, “We want to take an opportunity to prove to people this is the way Lectric does business, and you know, I hope that our reputation is out there, and you hearing that Robbie and Levi are now, you know, heading up Juiced actually makes you excited about the future of Juiced.”