Hyundai Insteroid is a one-off we really want, but may not get

The Hyundai Insteroid is an eye-melting example of what can be generated when designers are allowed to have some fun.

This takes the Hyundai Inster EV, and turns that city-hopping micro-motor into a fully tuned performance machine that looks as fast as it does confident and charismatic.

The name alone is fun to play with: this is worthy of Insta photos but it’s also clearly all pumped up on ‘roids.

As you can see from the lead image, this has aggressive flared arches, a sharp front splitter and utterly massive air intakes on the side skirts.

Head around the back and you’ve got a spoiler that wouldn’t look out of place on a car double the Insteroid’s size. You’ve also got a new rear diffuser to add to the aggressive look on this street racer.

Even the wheels have had some serious attention to detail with variations to the front and rear. The front sporting those three circle spokes and the rear rocking some deep dishes in that punhcy red/orange finish.

Inside the fun continues with bucket seats and a roll cage, as well as a super specialized and minimal instrument cluster behind that race-spec steering wheel, complete with analogue buttons and switches.

Then there’s that audio setup in the boot space that’s impossible not to notice. It looks like a DJ has setup shop ready to play a gig right out of the back of this car. And perhaps that’s the idea. The audio kit, from Beat House, looks speaker heavy and color coded to match the car perfectly.

This is very much a concept at this stage, created by Hyundai to inspire the next generation of designers to push the boundaries of what’s possible. And perhaps to keep up with the – actually built – street racing beast that was recently revealed as the Renault 5 Turbo 3E.