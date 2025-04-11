Kia’s new concept invites you to have a picnic in your car

Kia is adding a new car to its electric vehicle range , the Concept EV2, and the company showed off its interior yesterday at Milan Design Week. It’s got some quirky details that make it unlike your average interior, in terms of both function and materials, coming together for a concept that’s all about picnicking.

The cabin is open and flexible, with a flat floor and options to fold away the second row seating and slide the front seats all the way back, creating an open space. Rather than carrying large items, though, those details are intended to create space for relaxing and sharing some snacks.

The same concept comes through in fun accessories like detachable seat cushions and portable door speakers, so if you find yourself driving through a particularly idyllic location you could stop, grab your interior accessories, and head outside to enjoy the scenery.

You probably wouldn’t be taking many long road trips in this car — though with an expected range of at least 300 miles, you could if you wanted to — as it’s more suited as an affordable city runaround.

Kia says it was inspired by outdoor city spaces like balconies and terraces, looking for relaxing places in busy environments. The “picnic in the city” concept is supposed to balance practicality and leisure, so you can run errands during the week and take it on a trip to a local beauty spot at the weekend.

So you’ll find side-extendable seating in the rear, seat headrest-integrated speakers, and pop-up luggage dividers to make the most of the compact space. And the materials are designed to be environmentally conscious, like the use of a cellulose-based compound for the dashboard and door panels, and biodegradable mycelium components like the armrests, which use material grown from mushroom-like cells to bind waste materials into a solid structure.

The mini SUV is expected to go on sale some time next year, with an predicted price of around $30,000.