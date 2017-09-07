Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster marries raw V12 power with sophisticated tech

Why it matters to you The Aventador S Roadster gives you all of the stereotypical Lambo drama, but promises to be more engaging to drive too.

When Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador S — a tauter, more high-tech version of the Aventador coupe — last year, it was only a matter of time until the convertible Aventador Roadster got the same upgrades.

Convertible season may be almost over, but Lamborghini is finally rolling out the Aventador S Roadster at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Like the coupe version, the S Roadster carries performance upgrades that push this supercar further into the realm of insanity, making it not only faster, but also better to drive.

The 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 740 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated transmission sends that power to all four wheels. Like most convertibles, the Aventador S Roadster weighs more than its coupe sibling, in this case by 110 pounds. But it can still do 0 to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds — just 0.1 second slower than the coupe — and match the hardtop’s top speed of 217 mph.

The Aventador S Roadster also features the four-wheel steering system first seen on the limited-edition Lamborghini Centenario. At low speeds, it turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels to reduce the turning circle and generally improve maneuverability. At high speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts for increased stability.

That’s not the only trick the Aventador S Roadster has up its sleeve. It also features an active rear wing that generates 130 percent more downforce than the standard Aventador, helping to stick the car to the road. Like other recent Lambo models, the S Roadster also features Lamborghini Dynamic Steering and adaptive suspension with magnetorheological dampers.

The rear wing, suspension, steering, and other functions can be adjusted through four driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego. New to the Aventador S, Ego lets the driver create a customized setup by tuning each individual parameter to their liking. Also customizable is the fully digital instrument cluster, part of an infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster debuts this month at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and the first customer deliveries are expected in February 2018. Pricing starts at $460,247 — almost $40,000 more than the Aventador S coupe.