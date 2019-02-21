Digital Trends
Lyft’s ‘Shared Saver’ offers cheaper rides but you’ll have to walk a little

Trevor Mogg
By

Lyft has launched a new ride option that offers even cheaper fares.

Similar to Uber’s Express Pool service, Lyft’s “Shared Saver” gathers together riders heading in the same direction, and isn’t affected by surge pricing. The only downside is that you’ll have to walk a short distance to your pick-up point, as well as to your final destination when you exit the vehicle at the end of the ride.

“Walk a little, save a lot,” Lyft wrote in a post announcing its new Shared Saver option, adding, “Just wait a few minutes for a ride. We’ll find a pick-up spot that’s a quick walk (a few blocks, max) from you to meet your driver and co-riders. And ditto for your drop-off — you’ll be just a short walk to your destination.”

How it works

– Open the Lyft app and select your destination, and then select your ride type as Shared Saver.

– Next, tap “confirm pick-up area” if you’re happy with the suggested location.

– When your Shared Saver ride is confirmed, the app will show you how to reach the pick-up point.

– During the ride, the app will notify you of your drop-off point and how to reach your final destination on foot, which shouldn’t be more than a couple of blocks away.

The ridesharing company reminds riders that prices are based on time and distance and will therefore vary according to the route.

Lyft’s current shared-ride option involves collecting a passenger at their current location, while the new Shared Saver option asks the rider to walk a short distance to meet the car, which will result in an even cheaper fare.

Uber started testing a similar low-price offering called Express Pool in November 2017 before rolling it out more widely. With Express Pool, the Uber app generates “smart spots” that are easy for drivers to reach, and near to a rider’s current location and desired destination.

If you’ve yet to join the ridesharing revolution and want to learn more about Uber and Lyft, check out Digital Trends’ in-depth comparison to learn more about each service and find out which one is best for you.

