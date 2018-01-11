Mini refreshes Cooper hardtops and convertible for the Detroit Auto Show

Mini has some new cars to show off this year at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. And they were just revealed on the web for the world to see, before their physical debut at the Cobo Center.

For the Detroit Auto Show, Mini will be introducing a fresh new update for the current Mini Cooper Hardtop 2 Door, the Hardtop 4 Door, and the new Mini Convertible.

So what’s new? Mini claims the three new models feature refined visual touches, along with an array of technological updates, mainly to the drive technology and digital services provided by Mini Connected.

Overall, the Mini models benefit from new LED taillights with the Union Jack design embedded within the lenses, an updated Mini logo with various new body trim bits, new alloy wheel designs, remixed interior leather options and upholstery, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel, center stack, and radio interface, and more.

Mini is also introducing its “Mini Yours Customized” program, offering potential buyers the ability to customize their new purchases to their liking. The individualization program allows for special-order color options, unique option combinations, and other enhancements to remind you that you custom ordered your Mini through its program. For example, you can opt for laser engraving and custom parts, thanks to Mini’s latest employment of a range of 3D printing models.

Not only does the interior get a fresh update, the radio and infotainment controls also get a new interface and design. It’s also upgraded with the latest Mini Connected functions, offering wireless connectivity and smart-car integration and convenience features. These include Advanced Real Time Traffic Information through 4G LTE connectivity, support for Apple CarPlay, Mini’s other Connected Services, and intelligent emergency roadside assistance.

Mini USA

Not much is known about any changes under the hood. But we don’t anticipate there to be much deviation from the outgoing model’s range of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinders. The outgoing 1.5-liter produces 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of twist while the 2.0-liter in the S model produces 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of twist.

Stay tuned for more information as Detroit rolls around.