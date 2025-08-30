Porsche acknowledges long EV charge times, wants you to game while you wait

If you’re planning on purchasing a new Porsche Macan EV, the company is working hard on making sure the charging experience is joyful with their new AirConsole partnership which will bring in-car gaming to the vehicle in late 2025. The platform will provide a number of multiplayer games that you control with your phones so that the time passes by more quickly.

What’s happening: Porsche has teamed up with AirConsole, a Swiss startup, to integrate a gaming platform into the new Macan’s infotainment system.

Drivers and passengers can access a library of games, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Overcooked and UNO Car Party! among the 40 games available

The games are only accessible while the vehicle is parked for both the driver and passenger but the games will shift solely to the front passenger display while the car is in motion. Porsche claims they have a screen privacy feature that ensure the driver is not distracted.

The partnership details will be released during the IAA Motor Show in Munich on September 10, 2025 where AirConsoles CEO, Anthony Cliquot will discuss the role of gaming in the future of mobility.

The gaming platform will roll out to over 40 markets where Porsche Connect is available – covering countries like the U.S., Canada, Japan, and most of Europe, but not China.

Setup is straightforward: passengers download the app, scan a QR code, and start playing, supporting up to five players for solo or multiplayer sessions.

This is important because: EV charging sessions, often lasting 20-40 minutes even with fast chargers, can feel tedious for those that are waiting. In-car entertainment like AirConsole’s platform keeps passengers engaged during these waits, improving the EV ownership experience.

AirConsole’s approach doesn’t use hardware and rely’s solely on phones which makes their platform scalable. BMW and Mercedes have already jumped onto the platform.

Porsche keeps emphasizing safety and their privacy screen technology which prevents driver distractions.

Global EV sales are projected to hit 17 million by 2030 according to Bloomberg and in-car entertainment could differentiate premium models like the Porsche Macan

Why should I care? First time EV buyers always have concerns over range and charging wait times. If you’re considering a Porsche – or other brands that have in-car entertainment, this could make your trips more enjoyable for your family

Because there isn’t a hardware requirement, you should not have to worry too much about compatibility or whether this feature is just a gimmick

No price has been mentioned, but I suspect there will be a monthly fee associate with the feature, or Porsche could simply add it to their Connect system which already has a fee associated.

Ok, What’s Next? AirConsole and Porsche are set to debut the Macan with the integrated gaming by the end of 2025, with plans to continuously expand its game catalog of 40+ current games

The IAA Motor Show presentation on September 10 will offer a deeper look at how in-car gaming fits into the future of mobility, potentially setting the stage for broader industry adoption.

Expect to see more in-car services in the industry as this trend continues. Manufacturers view paid services as a way to boost shrinking vehicle profits. Other automakers are likely to follow suit, with in-car entertainment becoming a standard feature in premium and mass-market vehicles.

Porsche may extend AirConsole to other models, given the platform’s success with other brands and its integration with Porsche Connect.

As the EV market grows, expect further innovations in in-car experiences, from streaming to augmented reality, to keep pace with longer charging times and evolving consumer expectations.

You can check out how the integration works from AirConsole’s YouTube page.

This is a trend that is growing in the EV industry, not only with games, but with movie and YouTube access as well.