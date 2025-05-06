Ram resurrects 1500 Express trim as an affordable option

Ram is revving up excitement with the return of an old favorite—the 2026 Ram 1500 Express. Reintroduced as a more affordable option in the full-size truck lineup, the Express trim brings back a combination of rugged style, respectable performance, and most importantly, a price tag that won’t send buyers running for the hills.

Starting at $41,105 for the base Quad Cab configuration (and just under $45,000 for the Crew Cab), the new Express offers a budget-friendly alternative in a market where full-size trucks can easily cross the $60,000 mark.

Designed for buyers who want a solid, good-looking truck without all the high-end frills, the 1500 Express keeps things simple, but not spartan. It features monochromatic exterior styling, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome-tipped exhausts, and body-colored fascias and grilles that lend it a modern, streamlined appearance.

It’s a stylish truck for everyday drivers, weekend warriors, or anyone who prefers horsepower over heated cup holders. Under the hood, buyers get a choice between two familiar workhorses: a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, or a more powerful 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the truck is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

Inside, the Express may not have the luxury bells and whistles of its pricier siblings, but it still comes equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen, basic infotainment features, air conditioning, and a rearview camera. For those wanting a bit more flair, Mopar accessories and packages are available to upgrade the interior or toughen up the exterior.

In a market where truck prices continue to climb, the 2026 Ram 1500 Express is a strategic play by Stellantis to keep entry-level buyers in the game. The Express goes head-to-head with top-selling rivals like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado. It’s a back-to-basics truck with enough modern touches to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers who still want to ride in style.