Ram resurrects 1500 Express trim as an affordable option

ram 1500 express return affordable 2026
2026 Ram 1500 Express Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ram is revving up excitement with the return of an old favorite—the 2026 Ram 1500 Express. Reintroduced as a more affordable option in the full-size truck lineup, the Express trim brings back a combination of rugged style, respectable performance, and most importantly, a price tag that won’t send buyers running for the hills.

Starting at $41,105 for the base Quad Cab configuration (and just under $45,000 for the Crew Cab), the new Express offers a budget-friendly alternative in a market where full-size trucks can easily cross the $60,000 mark.

Designed for buyers who want a solid, good-looking truck without all the high-end frills, the 1500 Express keeps things simple, but not spartan. It features monochromatic exterior styling, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome-tipped exhausts, and body-colored fascias and grilles that lend it a modern, streamlined appearance.

It’s a stylish truck for everyday drivers, weekend warriors, or anyone who prefers horsepower over heated cup holders. Under the hood, buyers get a choice between two familiar workhorses: a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, or a more powerful 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the truck is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

Inside, the Express may not have the luxury bells and whistles of its pricier siblings, but it still comes equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen, basic infotainment features, air conditioning, and a rearview camera. For those wanting a bit more flair, Mopar accessories and packages are available to upgrade the interior or toughen up the exterior.

In a market where truck prices continue to climb, the 2026 Ram 1500 Express is a strategic play by Stellantis to keep entry-level buyers in the game. The Express goes head-to-head with top-selling rivals like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado. It’s a back-to-basics truck with enough modern touches to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers who still want to ride in style.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Cadillac offers first glimpse of upcoming Optiq-V performance EV
cadillac optiq v teaser ev

Cadillac has released the first official teaser images of the 2026 Optiq-V, offering a preview of the brand’s second all-electric model to join the performance-focused V-Series lineup. The images, which highlight subtle styling upgrades, mark the first confirmation of the new variant ahead of its full reveal later this year.
The Optiq-V builds on the foundation of the standard Optiq, Cadillac’s compact electric SUV introduced for the 2025 model year. According to the automaker, this V-Series version will feature a more dynamic driving experience, with enhancements to steering, suspension, and overall agility. While technical details remain limited, Cadillac’s press release emphasizes that the Optiq-V was engineered for “precision” and an “exhilarating” feel behind the wheel.
Reports from CarScoops suggest the Optiq-V could produce up to 515 horsepower through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, significantly surpassing the 300 horsepower of the base model. Teaser images reveal a diamond-pattern mesh grille, V-Series badging, and a rear spoiler — all nods to its performance orientation. Photos also hint at additional visual updates, such as redesigned bumpers, 21-inch wheels, and larger brakes.
The base Optiq, reviewed recently by Digital Trends, is positioned as Cadillac’s entry-level EV and shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Despite that connection, the Optiq features premium materials, a curved 33-inch display, Google built-in tech, and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive. While the review noted some drawbacks in steering feel and performance tuning, it praised the vehicle's cabin quality and overall comfort.
The Optiq-V is expected to retain the standard model’s 85-kWh battery and roughly 300-mile range, though final figures have yet to be announced. Cadillac says more details on specs and pricing will be available closer to the model’s official launch.
With the addition of the Optiq-V, Cadillac continues expanding its electric lineup while reinforcing its V-Series as a key part of its identity — now in the EV era.

This new Mazda EZ-60 will drive on your voice command, even when outside the car
Mazda EZ-60

Mazda has just shown off its new EZ-60 which is so crammed full of smart tech it'll even listen to your commands from the street corner. And that's you on the street corner, not the car.

Yup, the Mazda EV-60 is actually voice controlled in that you can tell it to park, as you stand outside, and it'll take care of the parking job for you.

Nissan delays price increases until June amid U.S. tariffs
nissan rogue hybrid 2025 2024

Nissan buyers, take note: if you're eyeing a new ride, you might want to make your move before summer. The automaker has announced it won’t raise prices on imported vehicles until at least June 2, giving car shoppers a brief reprieve from the impact of the new 25% U.S. import tariffs.
According to a memo sent to U.S. dealers and reported by Automotive News, Nissan is able to hold prices steady thanks to a stockpile of tariff-free vehicles—enough to last nearly three months. But once that inventory runs dry? Prices are likely heading north. Nissan’s U.S. sales chief Vinay Shahani assured dealers that the company is working to "minimize the impact" of tariffs on customers, but he was also frank: “There will be an impact.”
To soften the blow, Nissan is ramping up production at its U.S. plants in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi. Those factories were only running at about half capacity last year, so there’s plenty of room to grow. The Rogue—Nissan’s best-seller—will get a second shift on its assembly line, increasing production by about 60,000 vehicles. Other models like the Pathfinder, Frontier, and Murano will also see higher domestic output.
The goal? Build more cars stateside and dodge the tariff altogether.
Nissan’s move puts it in line with other automakers holding the line on prices—at least for now. Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda have made similar pledges, while rivals like Ford and Stellantis are rolling out temporary discounts to ease the pain.
As Digital Trends noted, Nissan’s decision comes as it rethinks its production and pricing strategy in the face of shifting trade policies and a nervous market. With high-volume imports like the Sentra and Ariya still coming from Mexico and Japan, this pricing grace period might not last long.

