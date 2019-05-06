Share

Revzilla slashed the prices on Star Wars-licensed motorcycle helmets from HJC and Fox Racing. From HJC open face, three-quarter-style X-Wing Fighter Pilot and Poe Dameron helmets for everyday riding, to Fox Racing’s Boba Fett Limited Edition with Fox’s Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS), Revzilla cut the prices on all helmet categories and styles.

We’ve gathered the best discounts on Star Wars helmets at Revzilla and put them all in one place. The collection includes some close-outs and a numbered, limited edition. Whether you’re buying a gift for a bike-riding Star Wars fan, looking for your first motorcycle helmet, or adding to a helmet or Star Wars collection, these six deals can help you save up to $600.

HJC IS-5 X-Wing Fighter Pilot Helmet — $40 off

The HJC IS-5 X-Wing Fighter Pilot Helmet is an open face helmet with an integrated amber-tinted, anti-scratch sun shield. The D.O.T.-approved lid has an advanced polycarbonate composite shell (APC) with a liner made of moisture-wicking, antibacterial fabric. The liner and cheek pads are fully removable. The helmet accommodates 3-snap shields and visors. If you consider your ride the equivalent of an X-Wing Fighter or a Speeder, especially if you’re a fan of the original Star Wars Episode IV, this is your helmet.

Normally priced at $200 to $205 depending on size, the HJC IS-5 X-Wing Fighter Pilot Helmet is cut to $160 to $165 during this sale. If you want an open face helmet with a classic, X-Wing intentionally aged style, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

HJC CS-R3 Stormtrooper Helmet — $17 off

There’s nothing casual about the life of a Stormtrooper, so the full face HJC CS-R3 Stormtrooper Helmet is an excellent choice for preventing facial impact with incoming insects and other annoyances and threats. HJC uses CAD technology to assure fit and comfort with the helmet’s lightweight APC shell. Forehead and chin vents with two rear air exhaust vents help clear heat and humidity in the helmet. A clear HJC-09 field shield with anti-scratch coating and 95% UV protection is included. This helmet also features HJC’s RapidFire Shield Replacement System (RFSRS), so you can switch shields quickly without tools.

Usually $170 to $175, the HJC CS-R3 Stormtrooper Helmet is reduced to between $153 and $158 for this sale, depending on size. If you’re looking for a full-face-coverage helmet with an easily recognizable, attention-getting style, this is a chance to the Stormtrooper’s helmet at an attractive price.

HJC IS-5 Poe Dameron Helmet — $40 off

Identical in function and features to the X-Wing Fighter helmet above, the open face HJC IS-5 Poe Dameron Helmet has the same APC construction, integrated amber sun shield, and moisture-wicking removable liner.

Regularly priced $200 to $205, the HJC IS-5 Poe Dameron Helmet is $160 to $165 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a new helmet for your favorite Starfighter pilot, or yourself, this could be the time to snap up the Poe Dameron lid at a discounted price.

HJC CS-MX 2 Rebel X-Wing Helmet — $34 off

The DOT-approved HJC CS-MX 2 Rebel X-Wing Helmet is a full face helmet with an extra large eye port for a greater field of view and better goggle fit than many full-face styles. Typically worn for off-road and dirt bike riding or dual-sport bikes, the Rebel X-Wing Helmet has a lightweight APC shell. Ventilation is extra essential for off-road riding because the lower speeds hinder air flow – this helmet has full front-to-back airflow to minimize heat and humidity buildup.

Instead of the usual $170 to $175 price, Revzilla cut the HJC CS-MX 2 Rebel X-Wing Helmet to just $136 to $141 during this sale. If you want a dirt bike or dual sport helmet with X-Wing graphics, now could be the time to click the buy button.

HJC RPHA 90 Darth Vader Helmet — $70 off

Appropriate for a Sith Lord ready to travel at extreme speeds, the modular style HJC RPHA 90 Darth Vader Helmet has a one-touch system to open and close the chin bar and face shield. This helmet’s aerodynamic shell is a composite woven blend of carbon fiber, fiberglass, and aramid for lightness and strength. It has a wider than usual eye port for peripheral vision and an antibacterial liner fabric with enhances moisture wicking and drying. An integrated smoke-tinted sun shield has an anti-scratch coating with 95% UV protection.

Ordinarily $700 to $705, the HJC RPHA 90 Darth Vader Helmet is just $630 to $635 for this sale. If you need maximum protection for performance riding with a forceful look without obvious graphics, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Darth Vader helmet at a compelling price.

Fox Racing V3 Boba Fett LE Helmet — $200 off

Bounty hunters and professional motorcycle racers need helmets ready for serious business, and the Fox Racing V3 Boba Fett LE Helmet is prepared to fill the bill for either pursuit. The V3 is the same helmet worn by professional racers, designed for the most dangerous riding conditions. The V3’s Multi-Direction Impact Protection System (MIPS) and multiple composite construction protect and 14 intake vents with four exhaust vents move air through the helmet for maximum comfort. The ECE and DOT-certified Boba Fett helmet is a serial-numbered limited edition that arrives in a Star Wars hard box.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Fox Racing V3 Boba Fett LE Helmet is $800 for this sale. If you need or want a racing helmet with graphics styled after the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter, this is a great opportunity to buy the Boba Fett V3 at an awesome price.