Royal Enfield to introduce the Flying Flea electric motorcycle brand at CES 2025

Royal Enfield will introduce the Flying Flea electric motorcycle brand at CES 2025. Flying Flea also announced partnerships with Qualcomm and NDX to incorporate innovative technology in its motorcycles.

The Flying Flea brand is inspired by the lightweight motorcycles Royal Enfield developed during World War II to drop with parachutes from airplanes and to be used for battlefield communications. Those bikes were called Flying Fleas.

Why Flying Flea is a brand and not a model line

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers, and it has been continuously producing since 1901. Originally a British firm, Royal Enfield is now a division of Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian company with technical development centers in the U.K. and India. Manufacturing is in India, and six assembly facilities are in Asia and South America.

Royal Enfield created the Flying Flea brand to differentiate its motorcycles from combustion-engine-powered models. Several current Royal Enfield models continue the legacy styling that first appeared in the middle decades of the previous century.

Traditional Royal Enfield motorcycles are designed to be uncomplicated, engaging, and fun. Flying FleaEV motorcycles will be exclusively battery-powered and combine classic styling and innovation.

What we know so far about the Flying Flea

Flying Flea is developing its electric motor and battery technology in-house. The company has filed over 28 patent applications for the hardware and software. Two announced models so far are the FF-C6, the classic style in the photos, and the FF-S6, a scrambler model.

Few technical details are available about the Flying Flea models, but the brand has announced that it will use a Qualcomm processor explicitly designed for two-wheeled vehicles. The Flying Flea’s rider-focused UI/UX will provide safety and entertainment features presented via an interactive 3.5-inch diameter round TFT cluster display.

Flying Flea promises a high level of rider personalization with “thousands of ride mode combinations by adjusting power, regen, accelerations, ABS, and traction control to optimize for the rider and terrain.”

A limited technical release also mentions lean-angle-sensing ABS and easy-charging options. The bikes will have forged aluminum frames and magnesium battery cases to save weight.

The photos Royal Enfield and Flying Flea provided are attractive, but the proof will be when the EV motorcycles are available for testing.

Flying Flea expects to launch the FF-C6 classic style and the FF-S6 scrambler model in early 2026. The company has not announced prices or specifications, but we will track and update the information as it becomes available.