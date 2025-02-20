Snag big savings on WOLFBOX dash cams now

Table of Contents Table of Contents WOLFBOX X5 Dash Cam — Save Up to $170 WOLFBOX G900Pro Dash Cam — Save Up to $110 Don’t Miss Out

WOLFBOX keeps it coming with more deals this week! With top-tier features and deep discounts available only through February 23rd, now’s the perfect time to grab a dash cam for your car, also an excellent choice if you have teenage drivers in your household. Plus, extra coupons mean even more savings — but don’t wait, these offers won’t stick around for long.

WOLFBOX X5 Dash Cam — Save Up to $170

Originally priced at $399.99, the WOLFBOX X5 is already discounted to $299.99 on Amazon. But the real kicker? Apply the $70 coupon for a final price of just $229.99. That’s $170 off the original price for a dash cam that’s packed with premium features.

Why grab the X5? For starters, it offers crystal-clear 4K front, 2.5K rear, and 1080p interior video recording. Perfect for rideshare drivers or anyone who wants complete situational awareness. Plus, it features the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, providing top-notch image quality even in challenging lighting conditions.

Night vision? Check. Thanks to HDR and 3D DNR technology, you’ll get crisp, detailed footage even after dark. The built-in 5.8GHz Wi-Fi and GPS mean you can manage videos and track routes with ease via the WOLFBOX app. Add in 12 voice commands for hands-free control and 24/7 parking surveillance, and you’ve got one of the most feature-rich dash cams on the market — at a steal of a price.

WOLFBOX G900Pro Dash Cam — Save Up to $110

The WOLFBOX G900Pro is another good pick-up. Originally $359.99, it’s currently $269.99 on Amazon. There’s a $20 coupon available, dropping the price to just $249.99. This offer is valid only through February 23rd.

What makes the G900Pro stand out? It boasts 4K front and 2.5K rear video resolution, powered by the 8MP Sony STARVIS IMX678 sensor for sharp, detailed footage. Switch between front and rear views easily on the 12-inch IPS split-screen display, and advanced night vision provides clear recordings even in low light.

Voice control for hands-free safetyl and 5.8GHz Wi-Fi with app connectivity for quick video downloads are a big pleaser. The built-in GPS tracks your routes, and the G-sensor locks crucial footage during collisions. Parking monitoring captures essential footage when your vehicle is stationary to boot!

Don’t Miss Out

Both of these dash cams sport premium features for far less than their regular price. Whether you want HD video, seamless connectivity, or advanced safety features, these WOLFBOX deals have got you covered. But get there fast — these offers end February 23rd. Don’t miss out!