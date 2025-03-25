 Skip to main content
Aston Martin just revealed its most powerful production car ever

By
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Aston Martin

The new Aston Martin Vanquish Volante has been revealed as the most powerful production car to date.

While the looks of this tarmac eating beauty may justify its price alone, the 824bhp under the hood certainly helps too.

Aston says this is actually heavier than older models, thanks to bonded aluminium which adds torsional rigidity. This is good as it means you can work the roof as fast as 31 mph.

But that extra weight at 1,869kg should be bad, by slowing the car. Yet it actually doesn’t, and this is in fact faster than previous models.

You can expect to do a 0-62mph burst in as little as 3.4 seconds. Keep the pedal down and this will continue on all the way up to top out at 214mph.

While the front sports a V12 Vantage inspired grille design the back end is a little more, well, future focused perhaps with its floating “shield”.

Aston has accounted for that extra weight by tweaking the suspension and changing the adaptive dampers to get that balance between handling and ride comfort.

Interior design

Inside there is a 10.25-inch display that’s surrounded by a massive 15-speaker setup compliments of Bowers & Wilkins.

There is an illuminated stop/start button that adds drama to the cockpit along with the chassis controls and exhaust settings.

You can also expect sports seats as standard. Although, if you want the carbon fibre finish, you’ll have to pay extra.

Getting to pay for this at all may require some effort, even if you have the money. Aston has said that it will produce 1,000 units per year, including any special editions.

Expect to see these begin to become available this winter, and a no doubt eye-watering price to be announced soon too.

