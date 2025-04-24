The new Omoda 7 is real and so is that amazing 745 mile range

The Auto Shanghai 2025 motor show has revealed a lot of gems but one stand-out model, from a sub-brand of Cherry, is the Omoda 7.

This compact SUV is built with a new PHEV drive system called the Super Hybrid System (SHS) which can deliver a massive 745 miles of range.

Crucially here, 56 of those miles are on electric capacity alone, meaning you can charge and go without needing to use any fuel at all. And when it comes to that, the company claims you can go from 30 to 80 percent battery capacity in as little as 20-minutes of charging time.

All that will mean it’s slow, you say. Nope. This can manage an impressive 0-62mph time of just 8.5 seconds. Not bad when you consider this is an SUV with a 1.5-litre turbo engine running the show.

The car is good for 345bhp, which is thanks to that engine combining with the e-motor, that offers a 44.5 percent thermal efficiency rating, to get the most power for the minimal amount of weight and space.

Omoda is still keeping quiet about the interior although since this appears to be a step up from the model 5, you can at least expect the same or better. That should mean a 20.5-inch infotainment system, reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, smartphone connectivity and a Sony audio system.

How much is the Omoda 7?

Pricing is yet to be announced for the Omoda 7 but since this sits between the current 5 and the new 9 models, we can estimate a price. The 5 is priced at £43,000 while the 9 sits at $60,000. So expect the Omoda 7 to be priced at around the $50,000 mark.

The car will comes with an impressive 7-year or 100,000 mile warranty as standard too.