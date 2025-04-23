 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car News

This new Mazda EZ-60 will drive on your voice command, even when outside the car

By
Mazda EZ-60
Mazda

Mazda has just shown off its new EZ-60 which is so crammed full of smart tech it’ll even listen to your commands from the street corner. And that’s you on the street corner, not the car.

Yup, the Mazda EV-60 is actually voice controlled in that you can tell it to park, as you stand outside, and it’ll take care of the parking job for you.

Recommended Videos

Sure, cars can already park themselves into a space and some even let you control it using the key fob or app. But having your car back itself neatly into a tight space as you simply command it with your voice is a real treat.

Related

Not to mention very handy if it’s such a tight space that getting out of your door could be a challenge.

The tech originality doesn’t stop there though as this also packs in a whopping and eye-watering 26.5-inch 5K screen. That’s backed by smart cabin voice, touch and gesture controls.

You can interact with the car using voice and expect to hear it back loud and clear as there is almighty 23-speaker sound system. Also very good for listening to music very loudly and with maximum immersion too, of course.

The car drive itself sounds promising too with a full electric of plug-in hybrid options, the later of which offers a 50:50 weight distribution. It’s even rear wheel drive, to add further to the fun of this car.

While that all sounds decadent, this will still offer a very economical 373-mile range on full electric or 621-mile in the PHEV version.

So what’s the catch? At this stage this has been announced for release in China only. That said, the last time Mazda released its EZ-6 saloon in this way, it soon made it to Europe and gives hope this model too could land further afield.

The Mazda EV-60 goes on sale later this month in China. Here’s hoping those voice controlled parking smarts arrive worldwide soon after.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Kia’s new concept invites you to have a picnic in your car
Kia Concept EV2

Kia is adding a new car to its electric vehicle range , the Concept EV2, and the company showed off its interior yesterday at Milan Design Week. It's got some quirky details that make it unlike your average interior, in terms of both function and materials, coming together for a concept that's all about picnicking.

The cabin is open and flexible, with a flat floor and options to fold away the second row seating and slide the front seats all the way back, creating an open space. Rather than carrying large items, though, those details are intended to create space for relaxing and sharing some snacks.

Read more
Tesla’s new Cybertruck trim goes low on price, high on range 
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla has just introduced the most affordable variant of its Cybertruck in the US market. Carrying a sticker price worth $69,990, and dipping down to $62,490 with the federal tax credit applied, the new “Long Range” rear-wheel drive (RWD) model is quite an interesting package, in both good and odd ways. 

For starters, despite being the most affordable trim, it offers the highest per-charge mileage at 350 miles. The pricier All-Wheel Drive version delivers a range of 325 miles, while the top-of-the-line $99,990 Cyberbeast model can only muster 301 miles. 

Read more
Subaru’s electric comeback starts now: Trailseeker EV to debut in NYC
subaru trailseeker ev debut 2026 4 thumb

Subaru is finally accelerating into the EV fast lane. The automaker is officially teasing the 2026 Trailseeker, an all-new electric SUV set to debut at the New York International Auto Show next week. While details are still scarce, the Trailseeker marks Subaru’s long-awaited second entry into the EV space, joining the Solterra — and the expectations couldn't be higher.
The teaser image offers only a glimpse of the Trailseeker’s rear badge and taillight, but the name alone suggests rugged ambitions. It's a clear nod to Subaru’s outdoorsy heritage. But in the EV space, the outdoors belongs to brands like Rivian, whose upcoming R2 compact SUV is already turning heads. The Trailseeker is Subaru’s chance to reassert its identity in an electric age.
Currently, Subaru’s only EV is the Solterra, a joint venture with Toyota that shares a platform with the bZ4X. While the Solterra nails some Subaru essentials — all-wheel drive, spaciousness, and off-road capability — it falls short on key EV metrics. Reviewers have pointed to its modest 225-mile range, slow 100kW charging, and unremarkable acceleration, especially compared to rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5  or Ford Mustang Mach-E.
The hope is that Subaru has learned from these criticisms and is poised to deliver a more competitive product. The Trailseeker could either be a variation of a newer Toyota EV (possibly the next-gen C-HR+), or something entirely new under the shared platform strategy. Subaru previously announced that its next three EVs would be co-developed with Toyota, before launching four in-house EVs by 2028.
Given how long Subaru has waited to expand its EV offerings, the Trailseeker has to deliver. It's not just about adding a second electric model — it's about keeping pace with a market rapidly leaving legacy automakers behind. If the Trailseeker can improve on the Solterra's shortcomings and channel that classic Subaru ruggedness into a truly modern EV, it might just be the spark the brand needs.

Read more