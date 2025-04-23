This new Mazda EZ-60 will drive on your voice command, even when outside the car

Mazda has just shown off its new EZ-60 which is so crammed full of smart tech it’ll even listen to your commands from the street corner. And that’s you on the street corner, not the car.

Yup, the Mazda EV-60 is actually voice controlled in that you can tell it to park, as you stand outside, and it’ll take care of the parking job for you.

Sure, cars can already park themselves into a space and some even let you control it using the key fob or app. But having your car back itself neatly into a tight space as you simply command it with your voice is a real treat.

Not to mention very handy if it’s such a tight space that getting out of your door could be a challenge.

The tech originality doesn’t stop there though as this also packs in a whopping and eye-watering 26.5-inch 5K screen. That’s backed by smart cabin voice, touch and gesture controls.

You can interact with the car using voice and expect to hear it back loud and clear as there is almighty 23-speaker sound system. Also very good for listening to music very loudly and with maximum immersion too, of course.

The car drive itself sounds promising too with a full electric of plug-in hybrid options, the later of which offers a 50:50 weight distribution. It’s even rear wheel drive, to add further to the fun of this car.

While that all sounds decadent, this will still offer a very economical 373-mile range on full electric or 621-mile in the PHEV version.

So what’s the catch? At this stage this has been announced for release in China only. That said, the last time Mazda released its EZ-6 saloon in this way, it soon made it to Europe and gives hope this model too could land further afield.

The Mazda EV-60 goes on sale later this month in China. Here’s hoping those voice controlled parking smarts arrive worldwide soon after.