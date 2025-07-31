 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AI may be raising your bills, even if you never use it

The digital revolution has a real-world price tag.

By
A wad of cash.
Subru M/Pexels

We’ve heard a lot about the power-hungry nature of AI data centers, with all of your ChatGPT inputs — or whatever AI tools you use — requiring a huge amount of energy to fulfill.

And now some folks are feeling the effects of it in their pocket, too, even though they may not even be using AI.

Recommended Videos

With all of the extra computer processing power required to keep AI services ticking along, millions of people living close to some of these data centers are starting to see their monthly electric bills go up by a significant amount, the Washington Post reported. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

“In Trenton, New Jersey, the bill for a typical home rose $26,” the Post said by way of example. “In Philadelphia, it increased about $17. In Pittsburgh, it went up $10. And in Columbus, Ohio, it spiked $27.”

The report attributed the rise to the boom in data centers, which besides AI also support cloud computing services. 

Tech companies building the data centers include the likes of Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, with residential customers understandably unhappy about having to pay more for their electricity while these behemoths continue to rake in billions of dollars.

“We’re seeing every region of the country experience really significant data center load growth,” energy markets expert Abe Silverman told the Post, adding that the situation is “putting enormous upward pressure on prices, both for transmission and for generation.”

So, what can be done? Energy regulators across the country could, for example, follow Ohio’s example and force the tech giants to pay extra to fund grid modernization so that it’s better able to handle the extra power demanded by their data centers. 

Meanwhile, the companies involved are promising to build more efficient data centers that need less power to function, which could go some way to stabilizing electric bills while also being kinder to the environment. Google, for example, is aiming to open more efficient data centers, all of which run entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, thereby lowering costs while minimizing its reliance on fossil fuels. 

What’s clear is that the rapid growth of AI infrastructure is now bringing to the fore the urgent need for sustainable practices and comprehensive policies to deal with the technology’s environmental and social impact. But with so many factors at play when it comes to electricity supply, it’s too early to say to what extent regular folks’ electric bills will be affected. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You can now unlock AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling on even more games
This workaround is a huge win for AMD's RX 9000 GPU owners who don’t want to wait for official patches to experience FSR 4.
Several AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling is no longer limited to a short list of supported game titles. Thanks to a recent update to OptiScaler, Radeon RX 9000 series GPU users can now enable FSR 4 in virtually any game that uses DirectX 11 or 12. 

OptiScaler is an open-source utility that allows you to swap a game's existing upscaler with a more advanced version. For instance, if a game supports an older upscaling method like FSR 2, OptiScaler can intercept that and substitute it with FSR 4 instead. This gives players access to the latest upscaling technology, even in games that haven’t officially been updated to support it. 

Read more
5 ways to upgrade your PC without spending a fortune
The Zotac RTX 5070 Ti Amp Extreme Infinity plugged into a white gaming PC

Without beating around the bush, PC gaming is expensive these days. Or, at the very least, it certainly feels like it is. With the prices of the best graphics cards still way too high, it might feel like you're stuck with your same old PC for the foreseeable future.

Good news: It's not universally that bad. In fact, there are plenty of PC upgrades ranging from free to not-too-pricey that you can jump on today. I'm a PC builder with 20 years of experience, and here's what I recommend doing if you want to give your gaming rig a boost without breaking the bank.

Read more
Unitree’s R1 brings smart humanoid robots within reach
Unitree's R1 humanoid robot.

Unitree Robotics has launched the R1, a remarkable humanoid robot capable of walking, running, dancing, cartwheeling, and even kung-fu kicks. It can also respond to voice commands and hold basic spoken conversations using integrated, AI-powered speech recognition, and process visual inputs via its built-in cameras. 

Even more remarkable is its price: $5,900.

Read more