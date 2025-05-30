Apple needs to fix the basics for macOS 26, or let AI run the show

The Mac apps community is a wonderful place to find utilities that can supercharge your computing experience. Alfred, Raycast, AlDente, and Rectangle are some of the most highly recommended apps for macOS users these days. The open-source community has also produced a few utilities (and their forks) that I use on a daily basis.

If you read between the lines, you’ll notice that these apps fill a functional gap that Apple has yet to offer natively. On the other side of the computing ecosystem, Windows has served those perks for years. Will the next big software upgrade, macOS 26, finally give users an in-house fix? We’ll only get the answer at WWDC 2025 in just over a week from now.

What if Apple is still reluctant? In that case, I hope macOS 26 delivers something even bolder, preferably with AI taking the lead and easing up mundane tasks. Apple doesn’t have to weave some cosmic quantum-tier magic to achieve that. It just needs to look around and build a few tricks of its own. Imagine Copilot, but under the Apple Intelligence banner.

Why should Apple even care?

That’s a pertinent question. I’ll keep things tethered to the very fundamental levels of computing here. Remember clipboard history? Well, macOS still lacks a native clipboard. Why does the world’s most consolidated computing OS lack something as basic as a clipboard? Only the Apple overlords know.

What I do know is that an absent clipboard is deeply frustrating. For someone whose life revolves around words, copy-pasting terms such as CVE-2025-24126 and a half dozen variations of it, dealing with research citations, and more such repetitive chores, I am exhausted with the Cmd+C and Cmd+V cycle. I hate it.

On Windows, the universal clipboard copies text as well as media assets. It’s a huge relief, and anyone who works with tools such as Office and Workspace would vouch for that. Some users argue that a clipboard can save sensitive information. Well, first of all, you shouldn’t be copy-pasting passwords.

Second, you can selectively delete sensitive entries or set up an auto-delete protocol for the clipboard. Apple is known for its privacy-first approach, and it certainly has the world-class talent to work on an elegant solution that offers the best of both worlds. Until then, I’ll keep recommending excellent third-party alternatives such as Maccy.

The problems run deep

Window management in Mac still feels extremely limited, especially if you are working on external screens. On the other hand, the resizing and tiling approach in Windows is far ahead. Once again, the developer community comes to the rescue. So far, Swift Shift has been my go-to app for window management in macOS.

It’s a free, open-source app that makes the process of tiling and resizing app windows far less frustrating than the vanilla macOS experience. Lately, I’ve also experimented with Loop and have fallen in love with its intuitive approach.

It’s surprising that Apple is yet to find a utilitarian side to the MacBook’s notch. Free apps, such as the Boring Notch, have turned it into an activity hub that handles everything from music playback and calendar viewing to file sharing and camera preview. Apple hasn’t paid any attention to the cluttered menu bar situation, and once again, it’s third-party apps that help fix the mess.

Apple has seemingly condemned even basic facilities like a scratch pad for macOS. I recently tried Antinote and realized just how much ground macOS still has left to cover. Also, when are screenshots going to appear on my clipboard, ye trillion-dollar company?

It’s pretty surprising, especially when you notice that Apple sees macOS and iPadOS as somewhat of a wannabe proxies that deliver their own unique flavor of computing. And yet, macOS is deprived of even the most basic iPadOS features. Native icon theming, lock screen customization, and deeper widget controls are a few features that should’ve appeared on macOS by now.

Likewise, I could use the flexibility of setting different dock layouts for each desktop or work profile. Once again, a third-party app will let you do just that. And while at it, Apple should simply port over the control center adjustments from iPadOS to Mac, and go a step further by giving a similar treatment to the Menu bar.

AI to the rescue?

Alright, that’s a long wishlist. In hindsight, given how basic those feature gaps are, if Apple hasn’t addressed them so far, it’s unlikely that WWDC 2025 will see a solution for them all. I am not holding my breath, either. So, what next? Well, macOS 26 is reportedly getting a design overhaul. Moreover, Apple is also rumored to make some big AI announcements.

macOS desperately needs some of that. Now, I am not riding the AI hype train. But there are scenarios where it proves to be helpful almost on a daily basis. Deep Research is my favorite. A close second is NotebookLM. I regularly rely on Gemini to break down complex research papers and turn them into interactive podcasts for better knowledge gathering. MacOS could use some of that magic, but baked at a more fundamental level, and with some guardrails in place.

Apple already has a partnership in place with OpenAI, one that has integrated ChatGPT within the Apple Intelligence stack. Apple needs to shift gears now and expand AI access within other apps, both in-house and third-party. Look no further than Gemini’s integration within Workspace and Copilot fingerprints across the Windows 11 OS.

I recently tried Windows Recall on a Copilot PC and couldn’t stop dreaming about a similar system for macOS. Apple’s M-series silicon definitely offers enough firepower to bring a “memory bank for Macs” to life. Apple is reportedly in talks to extend its in-house models to developers, so I’m hopeful of some positive developments coming out of WWDC 2025.

With the current state of macOS, Apple desperately needs to pay attention. It can either fill the existing gaps or develop breakthrough features, or piggyback on the AI race and redefine how we get work done in the age of AI.

We are already at a point where AI agents like ChatGPT Operator, Project Astra, and Mariner are reimagining how we interact with computing machines and get work done across the internet. MacOS 26 needs that eureka moment.

I’d be happier if Apple took the latter route and offered it with a privacy-first approach. Apple certainly can pull it off. It’s just a matter of how and when that happens.