Computing

Listen up Apple: Here’s how to fix the Touch Bar once and for all

Alex Blake
By
apple touch bar support logic pro x not 2016

When I decided to buy a four-year-old MacBook Pro rather than a new one, one of the things I deliberately gave up on was the Touch Bar. Apple’s OLED control strip has been divisive to say the least, and it was something I decided I could live without. That’s a shame, because it has the potential to be so much better than it is.

Back when it first made an appearance in 2016, I was excited. App-specific shortcuts! Programmable buttons! A Touch ID sensor! The functions Apple showed on stage, from quick-access palettes in Adobe Photoshop to scrubbing through a video in QuickTime, looked useful and well thought out. To all outward appearances, the Touch Bar looked like it could become another example of Apple’s famous innovation.

But as you probably know, it didn’t quite turn out like that. In the years since its debut, the Touch Bar has been stuck in a kind of development hell, never really taking off in the way we hoped it would. Instead of spreading its wings, it just kind of half-heartedly flapped them a bit, then gave up.

It’s not entirely Apple’s fault — for the Touch Bar to be truly useful, third-party developers must build in good functionality in their apps. But Apple needs to lead by example to show people how it should be done. What exactly should it do? Well, I have a few ideas.

Apple must take the lead

apple macbook pro oled touch bar

How many of the Function keys do you use on a daily basis? Perhaps F10, AKA the mute key, when your neighbors start banging on the walls and telling you to stop playing the Spice Girls so loud. Maybe Fn+F11 to show the desktop, but that can be done with a swipe instead. Other than that, I barely go near those buttons on my 2015 MacBook Pro, so I can see why Apple thought it could do something more useful with that space.

But the problem with the current state of the Touch Bar is that, in many cases, Apple still thinks of that strip as an area for buttons. Look at what happens when you open Pages and select some text: The Touch Bar displays options for text styling and formatting — which are already available in the app’s menus. Why repeat this functionality that’s already easy to get to? If anything, the Touch Bar is fiddlier to use because you have to take your hand off your mouse or trackpad.

In too many apps, Apple is constrained by this way of thinking. The Touch Bar doesn’t just have to be a place for simple buttons that you can access anyway in the app you’re using. And Apple seems to be aware of this, because in some apps it’s made the Touch Bar really useful.

In Photos, you can use the Touch Bar to quickly swipe through the pictures in a folder. In QuickTime, you can scrub through a video to find a specific frame. In Preview, highlight some text and you get quick options to highlight it in one of many colors. This is the kind of functionality that makes the Touch Bar useful, not just yet another place for the same old standard buttons.

Another way Apple can improve the Touch Bar is by emphasizing its ecosystem. This is already one of Apple’s strengths — things like Handoff and Continuity make it genuinely worthwhile to have several Apple devices all hooked up together. And here, the Touch Bar can make it even more rewarding.

For example, what if the Touch Bar displayed text messages and reminders as they pop up as a ticker scrolling across the OLED strip? What if those apps could be chosen exclusively by you? Or what if it gave you a place to see the battery level on all your connected devices and quickly enable Low Power Mode on one of them if necessary?

This kind of functionality would mean there’d be no need to keep switching between devices — your Mac would become a kind of control center for everything. Apple’s in a unique position because it designs both hardware and software; the Touch Bar is a good example of where it should be combining them to great effect.

Third-party developers need to step up too

apple hello again event round up october touch bar
Apple

Of course, the blame doesn’t entirely rest at Apple’s feet. One of the main promises of the Touch Bar was that it would change based on the app you’re using, with third-party developers getting in on the act too. And while some, like Adobe and Microsoft, have grabbed the bull by the horns, there’s a long way to go.

As with a lot of things in MacOS, Apple provides plenty of support and documentation to developers showing them how to build in support for the Touch Bar in their apps. Now it’s up to developers to take advantage of this.

But the first step must come from Apple. Developers are likely reluctant to put in the extra work for the Touch Bar because they figure people either don’t use it or don’t understand it. Apple needs to show them what’s possible through its own apps.

Hopefully that inertia on the part of developers will soon change based on Apple’s alterations to its MacBook Pro lineup. In early July, Apple brought the Touch Bar to its entry-level MacBook Pro, meaning every MacBook Pro now comes with the OLED strip. That gives developers more certainty that Touch Bar functionality is worth investing in — and should help the Touch Bar finally flourish.

Of course, there are no guarantees here. The Touch Bar was always going to be a gamble on Apple’s part, as every break with tradition is. But the Function keys have been more or less obsolete (or at least very rarely used) for a decade or more. It’s about time they were replaced with something more useful.

Stretching back to the days of Steve Jobs, Apple’s design culture has always been to ensure that every element is absolutely necessary. As Jony Ive once told Jobs’ biographer Walter Isaacson, “You have to deeply understand the essence of a product in order to be able to get rid of the parts that are not essential.” Before the Touch Bar, the Function keys were not essential, so Apple got rid of them.

Now it’s time to make their replacement truly essential.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a Mac
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

AMD is leaving Intel in the dust on die size, with no 7nm Intel chips until 2021

Intel CEO Bob Swan revealed this week at Brainstorm Tech 2019 that Intel will not begin producing chips with 7nm fabrication until 2021. This news comes only two months after Intel's Computex 2019 keynote unveiled 10nm chips for the first…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Moonrise Podcast
Movies & TV

This week's best new podcasts, from Bundyville to Moonrise and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Bundyville's second season, romance novels, street racing, and the moon landing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
The Best Jobs in Tech
Small Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying tech jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling.   
Posted By Benjamin Beck
olarhike air mattress prime day deal twin
Deals

Sleep soundly with the OlarHike twin air mattress, now 50% off for Prime Day

Is your house not big enough to accommodate more beds? What if you’re going camping and you can’t handle lying on the hard ground? The solution is an air mattress, like the OlarHike, which is available on Prime Day for only $60.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
apple macbook pro prime day 2019 deal 2016 featured
Computing

Amazon Prime Day deal slashes $200 off of this MacBook Pro

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have extended to Apple’s MacBook Pro, with deep discounts galore. You can save $200 on a 2018 MacBook Pro, making it a superb bargain if you’re in the market for a MacBook.
Posted By Alex Blake
norton vs mcafee antivirus for small business
Small Business

Norton vs McAfee: Which Antivirus software is best for your small business?

Effective antivirus software is essential within a small business environment. With Norton and McAfee the biggest names in the business, we take a look at what's best for your company.
Posted By Jennifer Allen
razer-blade-oled-240hz
Computing

4K is too hard and 1080p looks dull, so where are all the 1440p gaming laptops?

PC gamers have always known that 1440p is the sweet spot for visual fidelity and high frame rates. So why isn't 1440p a display option in modern gaming laptops?
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Chromebook
Deals

Walmart slashes $70 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 for summer clearance sale

Need a laptop that you’ll just use primarily for web browsing? Buy a Chromebook. Chromebooks are cheaper alternatives to normal laptops, like the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. It's available on Walmart for only $229, which is $70 less than its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
MacBook Airs
Deals

Amazon hacks nearly $300 off the price of this 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is selling a 13-inch Retina display MacBook Air at nearly $300 off of its original price. In addition to a Retina display, this MacBook Air features 256GB of SSD storage and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
input club keystone keyboard adapts hardware ai
Computing

The Keystone keyboard powers your typing or gaming with built-in A.I.

A new keyboard from Input Club, called Keystone, aims to improve consumer's typing response and accuracy by including an adaptive A.I. process in the hardware. By finding patterns in typists' behavior, it adapts for greater efficiency.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
secure fathers day deals on vpn plans from ip vanish ipvanish
Deals

Protect your new Prime Day devices with IPVanish VPN, on sale until Sunday

If you scored a new device during Prime Day, then you'll want to protect your tech with a good VPN like IPVanish. IPVanish has extended its Prime Day week sale through the weekend, too, making now the best time to sign up and save 63%
Posted By Lucas Coll
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is as quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale