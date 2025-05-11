 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel Arc GPU users lose Deep Link features as support ends without notice

By
The back of the Intel Arc B580 graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel has quietly discontinued its Deep Link technology, the suite of features designed to enhance collaboration between its CPUs and GPUs. Notably, the confirmation did not come through an official announcement, but via a developer comment on a public GitHub thread, where an Intel representative acknowledged that Deep Link is “no longer actively maintained.”

Launched in 2020 alongside Intel’s push into discrete graphics, Deep Link aimed to improve performance and efficiency in systems combining Intel 11th, 12th, or 13th generation processors with Intel Arc GPUs. It bundled several features like Dynamic Power Share which redirected power between the CPU and GPU based on load, Hyper Encode that enabled multi-engine video encoding, and Stream Assist for offloading media tasks to the GPU during live streaming.

Recommended Videos

Deep Link features were intended to enhance performance in applications like OBS, DaVinci Resolve, and HandBrake, but users reportedly struggled to get them working reliably. The user who initiated the GitHub thread confirming the discontinuation of Deep Link, reported being unable to enable Stream Assist with OBS on a new Arc B580 GPU and Core Ultra 7 265K CPU. After a month without resolution, Intel confirmed that software development had been discontinued.

Related

Even earlier Alchemist GPU users faced similar issues, suggesting the technology was problematic across generations. Given the limited adoption, high validation demands, and lack of support for newer platforms like Meteor Lake, Intel likely concluded that Deep Link was too niche to justify continued investment.

Intel additionally confirmed that while existing systems may still benefit from the technology, no further updates or bug fixes will be provided.

The discontinuation of Deep Link suggests that the technology had limited impact, despite Intel’s early ambitions to foster tighter integration across its CPU and GPU offerings. It could also mean that the company is narrowing its focus as it prepares for its next-generation Celestial GPUs.

Whether similar integrated performance technologies will return in future Intel platforms remains uncertain. For now, Deep Link joins a growing list of quietly sunset software efforts as Intel refines its place in the competitive GPU landscape.

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…

Editors’ Recommendations

Can I use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen?
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.

Yes, yes you can. It might seem like an incident of mass hysteria, team red and blue playing together like that, but gamers have been running Intel CPUs with AMD GPUs for years, so the fact that the reverse works just as well isn't too surprising. However, there are some caveats. Can you use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen: yes, but you have to use the right CPU.
Which AMD CPUs can you use with Intel Arc GPUs?

In reality, any AMD CPU should work with Intel Arc GPUs, as there isn't some lock or fundamental compatibility issue that means only certain CPUs work with the new Intel cards. That said, Intel has made a big deal of how much Arc Alchemist cards benefit from Resizable BAR, a feature that is only available on Ryzen 3000 and newer CPUs.

Read more
Intel Arc A770 16GB vs. A770 8GB vs. Nvidia RTX 3060
The backs of the Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards.

Intel Arc Alchemist is here, and the flagship comes in two different versions: Arc A770 16GB and Arc A770 8GB. Both of these GPUs have been compared to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, but how do they really match up?

For many years, the GPU arena has been a two-horse race. Dominated by AMD and Nvidia, it lacked any extra competition. Now, with Intel joining the fray, do these two industry stalwarts need to start worrying? We've tested both Intel Arc and Nvidia extensively, so we have all the answers. Read on to find out which GPU wins the battle.
Specs

Read more
Intel reveals full Arc Alchemist pricing, and it’s definitely competitive
Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

We now know the pricing and the release date for Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Intel shared this key piece of information in regard to two GPUs: The Arc A770 and the Arc A750. While we already knew those details for the Arc A770, the Arc A750 has now also been confirmed.

In addition to the long-awaited launch date, we now know a little more about the cards themselves. More importantly, we know that the pricing remains competitive throughout the lineup, so Intel has stayed true to its word and the promise that GPUs don't need to be obscenely expensive.

Read more