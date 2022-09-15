Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Taiwanese brand ASRock is getting more into the gaming market, now introducing its first gaming monitors, one with a never-before-seen integrated Wi-Fi antenna feature on such a product.

The Phantom gaming monitors include the PG34WQ15R2B and PG27FF1A models, but the first is the one with the integrated antenna.

This antenna is intended to aid in both minimizing latency and conserving desk space. The built-in Wi-Fi antennas offer 7dBi peak gain.

With the antenna being on the table in the back of the monitor, Wi-Fi connections are able to stay more consistently strong, in comparison to a standard computer setup, which might be under a table and offer a peak gain of 2-3dBi, according to ASRock.

“Our goal is to create gaming lineups across the board. We are ecstatic to announce Phantom Gaming monitor, committed to making high-performance and reliable products to gamers,” Vice President of ASRock motherboard & gaming monitor business unit, Chris Lee said in a statement.

The PG34WQ15R2B model is a 34-inch VA LCD display with a 1440p resolution and 550 nits brightness. The much cheaper PG27FF1A model is a 27-inch IPS display with 1080p resolution and 250 nits brightness.

Both Phantom gaming monitor models feature displays with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, in addition to HDR support, Flicker-free, and AMD FreeSync Premium. The monitors also include stands with ergonomic designs, allowing for tilt, height, and swivel adjustments.

Ports on either the PG34WQ15R2B or the PG27FF1A models include one DisplayPort, which supports the refresh rate up to 165Hz, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

The 34-inch Phantom gaming PG34WQ15R2B model is now available for $430, while the 27-inch PG27FF1A model is available for $190, at Newegg.com.

ASRock is known for selling industrial and home theater PCs and recently got into the gaming market by developing its Phantom Gaming Alliance brand of motherboards.

