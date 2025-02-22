 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus will sell a mouse that’s also an aromatic oil diffuser

By
ASUS Fragrance Mouse In two colors.
Asus

The tech industry often gives us an odd gizmo, or two. Like a talking AI pin with a holographic display, a furry robot that nibbles on your fingers, or a handheld breathing gadget to replace the cuddly pets. They’re not always practical, but on a few occasions, luck strikes twice.

Take for example the Asus Fragrance Mouse, which the company first showcased at the annual tech pilgrimage that is CES earlier this year. I never thought it would make it to the shelves, but I’m glad I was wrong. Asus has officially announced it as a standalone product in its home market, and it is coming to the US.

Recommended Videos

It’s a fully-functional mouse, but the real gem is a dedicated compartment on the underside where you can fill any aromatic oil of your choice. I quite like this approach, because Asus is not limiting buyers to a pricey proprietary contraption, and letting them pick any aromatic flavored oil to suit their mood.

Oh, the sheer potential for pranks here!

Top view of ASUS Fragrance Mouse.
Asus

“The removable vial can be washed and refilled with different scents,” adds the company. This won’t be the first project of its kind. eScent created a wearable device in the form of a necklace, which released a special scent to create an aroma bubble around the user based on their emotional or physical state.

Then there are phone cases that can activate by scratching, releasing a fragrance due to surface friction. At CES 2023, a company named OVR announced the ION 3 wearable scent kit for XR hardware, capable of producing hundreds of unique scents using a system of cartridges.

Experts at the City University of Hong Kong and Beihang University in Beijing developed a wearable sensor that looks like a patch, and connects to a VR headset. Based on miniaturized odor generators, it used perfumed wax to produce scents in less than two seconds.

Underside of ASUS Fragrance Mouse.
Asus

Coming back to the Asus Fragrance Mouse, it seems like the most mainstream attempt at integrating some olfactory bliss with consumer tech. The company hasn’t said how much it’s going to cost, but looking at the overall build and the modest tech specs, it shouldn’t go beyond the realm of expensive RGB-armed gaming mice.

The unique Asus mouse comes with a thumb rest on the side, and offers a three-stage DPI adjustment system that peaks at a respectable 2,400 dpi. The company is also promising a 10-million-click-lifespan and also serves dual-mode connectivity over Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless lanes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Upgrade your gaming PC with 32GB Corsair RAM for under $100
The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM on a white background.

Gamers who prefer building a PC from scratch over buying from gaming PC deals need to make sure that they've got good components. If you haven't purchased RAM yet, you may want to take advantage of Newegg's offer for the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM. From its original price of $150, it's down to just $98 following a 34% discount. That's $52 in savings on one of the most important parts for your gaming desktop, but you're going to have to hurry because we don't think the savings will remain available for long.

Why you should buy the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM
For a gaming PC that won't have trouble running the best PC games, you'll need the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM, as our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. In our DDR5 RAM versus DDR4 RAM comparison, we highlighted the benefits of DDR5 RAM, which include faster performance as the new standard. DDR5 runs hotter than DDR4 though, so you'll need to have compatible heat sinks and a proper cooling system for your gaming PC if you'll equip it with the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM.

Read more
Newegg is selling a prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 for $800
The ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals. You just need to be patient in looking for incredible offers like this one from Newegg: the ABS Cyclone Aqua for only $800, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. This gaming desktop won't stay available at 20% off for long though, so if you're interested, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC
The ABS Cyclone Aqua will let you play the best PC games without any issues, as it's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's plenty for most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You'll also get a 1TB SSD with this gaming PC, so you'll have lots of space to install your favorite titles and all their DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing that right away after hooking up the ABS Cyclone Aqua to the necessary peripherals.

Read more
With 400 million users, OpenAI maintains lead in competitive AI landscape
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

Competition in the AI industry remains tough, and OpenAI has proven that it is not taking any coming challenges lightly. The generative AI brand announced Thursday that it services 400 million weekly active users as of February, a 33% increase in less than three months.

OpenAI chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap confirmed the latest user statistics to CNBC, indicating that the figures had not been previously reported. The numbers have quickly risen from previously confirmed stats of 300 million weekly users in December.

Read more