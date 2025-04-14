New Nvidia GPU leaked by the most unlikely source

Asus has just unveiled a bunch of Hatsune Miku-themed goodies, including a motherboard, PC case, keyboard, mouse, and more. The lineup, made as a homage to the virtual pop sensation, looks pretty dreamy — but one thing in particular caught my eye. Asus may have just revealed one of Nvidia’s upcoming best graphics cards at least a day early.

Hatsune Miku is a vocaloid, which is a type of voice synthesizer software that lets users pick a song for Hatsune Miku to sing. Hatsune Miku has achieved worldwide fame, which is presumably why Asus decided to launch a whole lineup centered around the virtual pop star.

As spotted by VideoCardz, there’s a hidden gem among the various upcoming Hatsune Miku-themed products. Asus showcased a GPU with a Hatsune Miku shroud without specifying what GPU this is exactly, but it has previously mistakenly listed the card as an RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, so that’s how we know (despite the information not appearing in the launch video).

This version of the RTX 5060 Ti, alongside the fun shroud, has a new cooler design. It also sports a standard 8-pin connector, marking a departure from the 16-pin some may have expected.

The lineup is one of the biggest we’ve seen centered around a single character. Apart from the GPU, there’s a PC case, motherboard, keyboard, mouse, headset, and even a router. Hatsune Miku fans will be able to build a whole PC following this theme, as the motherboard and the GPU go a long way toward filling the case with matching hardware. You can then pick up some white components, such as RAM and a cooler, to stick to the theme.