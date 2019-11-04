Amazon drops huge laptop deals on ultra-portable Asus ZenBooks

When it comes to laptops, Asus is one of the best options on the market. It may not be as well established as tech titans Apple, Dell, and HP, but the company actually has a broad selection of laptops – from affordable Chromebooks to premium gaming rigs. Asus is also leading the movement to nano bezels, which pack as much laptop as possible into a small chassis, as seen in its current crop of laptops such as the light and thin ZenBooks.

Right now, two Asus ZenBook models are enjoying significant price cuts on Amazon. The ZenBook 13 UX331 is currently sold for $131 off and the ZenBook 14 UX430 for $249 off. Don’t pass up the chance to score an ultra-portable and sophisticated laptop by taking advantage of these awesome deals.

Asus ZenBook 13, UX331 – $879 ($131 Off)

This model belongs to the Asus ZenBook 13 300-series. Measuring 0.5 inches in width and weighing 2.5 pounds, it’s very easy to carry around with you for school, work, or travel. What makes it even more attractive is its stunning crystal-like finish coupled with a luxurious, modern design.

With the screen’s ultra-thin bezel and impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio, you’ll feel more immersed in your tasks or entertainment. The NanoEdge 13.3-inch touchscreen display offers a Full HD resolution, a wide-view technology, and 100% sRGB color gamut, promising stunning visuals for a variety of content. It also comes with the Asus Splendid Eye Care technology designed to ensure a comfortable viewing experience all while keeping your eyes healthy at the same time. Complementing all these screen technologies is a Harman Kardon-certified audio that carries a tailored mix of superior hardware to boost volume.

Under the hood, the ZenBook 13 UX331 packs a powerful eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM. This combo is powerful enough to zip through everyday computing tasks and productivity. It’s also equipped with the Nvidia GeForce MX150 for excellent graphics performance for photo and video editing, as well as a solid-state drive (SSD) with 256GB capacity which offers a snappier experience compared to hard disk drives (HDD).

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 will normally set you back $1,000, but Amazon’s discount brings its price down to $879. Grab this portable powerhouse now and walk away with $131 in savings.

Asus ZenBook 14, UX430 – $850 ($249 Off)

With the ZenBook 14 UX430, Asus combines a travel-friendly 13-inch body and a work-friendly 14-inch display to offer the best of both worlds in terms of portability and screen size. Its sleek and compact 13-inch chassis boasts a thin and light construction and will never be a burden when you’re on the go.

The ZenBook series is popular for its superb display, and the UX430 is no exception. Its 14-inch anti-glare display uses a wide-view technology to ensure that color reproduction and contrast are not degraded at viewing angles up to 178 degrees. What’s more, it has an ultra-wide 100% color gamut which enables more accurate and vivid colors than a standard display. And similar to the ZenBook 13, this model comes with Harmon Kardon audio technology that delivers louder sound without distortion.

At its heart is the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor backed by 16GB of RAM. From creating big documents and light gaming to manipulating photos and editing videos, the ZenBook 14 will not slow you down. Boosting this fluid performance is 512GB of SSD storage for super-fast loading of applications and near-instant boot times.

From looks to performance, you can never go wrong with the Asus Zenbook 14 UX430. Now’s your chance to score this powerful ZenBook at a discount. Grab yours today on Amazon for only $850 instead of $1,099.

