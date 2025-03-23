 Skip to main content
Award winning concept takes a page from Framework’s modular laptops

The Compal Adapt X modular laptop concept
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Compal has introduced the Adapt X, a modular laptop concept that takes inspiration from Framework’s user-upgradable design. The Adapt X recently won an iF Design Award, recognizing its innovative approach to modular computing, where users can swap out and upgrade key components rather than replacing the entire device.

Much like Framework’s modular laptops, the Adapt X features a repairable and customizable design, allowing users to replace the display, keyboard, battery, and even ports with minimal effort. The goal is to extend the device’s lifespan, reduce electronic waste, and give consumers greater control over their hardware. According to Compal, the laptop uses a magnet-based assembly, making it easy to disassemble and upgrade without specialized tools.

While the exact specifications remain unclear, the iF Design listing highlights sustainability as a core focus of the Adapt X. The chassis is built with recycled materials, and the modular nature of the laptop means fewer discarded components when upgrading. Hot-swappable ports, a key feature also found in Framework laptops, let users customize their I/O selection depending on their needs.

The Compal Adapt X modular laptop concept
Compal

Compal is primarily an original design manufacturer (ODM), meaning the Adapt X might not be sold directly to consumers. Instead, the concept could be licensed or adapted by major PC brands looking to enter the modular laptop market. This wouldn’t be the first time a manufacturer experimented with modular designs, but few have achieved mainstream success beyond Framework’s niche market.

If Compal or a partner brand brings the Adapt X to market, it could signal growing industry interest in repairable, upgradable laptops. With companies like Dell and Lenovo also experimenting with modular concepts, the success of Framework may be influencing the broader laptop industry. However, whether the Adapt X will make it beyond the prototype stage remains to be seen.

