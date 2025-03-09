 Skip to main content
This laptop concept features a rollable screen that expands horizontally

The Compal Infinite laptop concept with a horizontally extending display
Compal Electronics

Compal Electronics has introduced the Infinite Laptop, a concept device featuring a display that expands horizontally from 14-inches to 18-inches. Unlike most expandable display concepts, which extend vertically, Compal’s design increases screen width, offering a wider aspect ratio that could benefit multitasking, content creation, and entertainment. The mechanism extends from both sides, ensuring structural balance and durability when fully deployed.

The laptop also features LED arrays on the lid, which can display notifications such as emails or system alerts. While not essential, this addition provides quick, glanceable updates without opening the device.

The Compal Infinite laptop concept with horizontally extending display
Compal Electronics

Compal is not the first to experiment with expandable laptop screens. Lenovo has introduced similar concepts, including the ThinkBook Plus Rollable and the recently showcased ThinkBook Flip, both of which explore different methods of increasing screen real estate while maintaining portability. Lenovo’s designs have focused on adding secondary or folding displays, whereas Compal’s Infinite Laptop aims for a seamless, side-expanding approach.

The Compal Infinite laptop concept with horizontally extending display
Compal Electronics

Notably, Compal has already won an IF Design Award for their innovation, suggesting that consumers can expect the concept to soon turn into reality. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), Compal primarily develops prototypes rather than selling products under its own brand. The Infinite Laptop, like many of Compal’s past concepts, may serve as a reference design for major brands like Dell, HP, or Lenovo, who could refine and bring it to market. The company hasn’t shared any technical details, but it seems pretty obvious that the extending display will make use of a rollable OLED panel.

While it is uncertain whether this particular design will see mass production, expandable displays are becoming an area of interest in the laptop industry. As manufacturers explore new ways to enhance productivity without compromising portability, concepts like the Infinite Laptop could shape the future of laptop design, particularly for users who need larger workspaces on demand without carrying multiple devices.

