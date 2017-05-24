Cooler Master reaches for the cosmos with its 25th Anniversary Edition PC case

Why it matters to you This special edition PC case from Cooler Master is an attractive unit for system builders, sporting curved tempered glass and blue LED ambient lighting.

On Tuesday, Cooler Master updated its Twitter feed with news about a new special edition PC case in honor of the company’s 25th anniversary. Aptly called the Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition, it is a chassis pulled straight out of a science-fiction movie, with silver-white, solid brushed aluminum handles protruding from each side of the top and bottom. The case also includes curved, tempered glass on each side enhanced with ambient blue LED lighting to showcase all the hardware goodness inside.

“Ever since the launch of the original Cosmos II, fans have been asking, or making by themselves, for a windowed side panel,” the company states. “Cooler Master has accepted the challenge and to celebrate the 25th anniversary we have released this special edition.”

Here are the hardware details:

Dimensions (inches): 13.54 x 27.71 x 26.14 Motherboard support: Micro-ATX

ATX

E-ATX

XL-ATX

SSI CEB

SSI EEB Expansion slots: 10 + 1 Drive bays (5.25-inch): 3 Drive bays (3.5-inch): 2x via X-dock

5x in middle cage

6x in bottom cage Drive bays (2.5-inch): 11x converted from both drive cages I/O panel (back): 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Audio In / Out Fan support (top): 1x 120mm fan installed

Optional – 1x 200mm

Optional – 2x 140mm

Optional – 3x 120mm Fan support (front): 1x 200mm LED fan installed

Optional – 1x 120mm

Optional – 1x 140mm Fan support (rear): 1x 140mm fan installed

Optional – 1x 120mm Fan support (HDD): 2x 120mm LED fans for bottom HDD

Optional – 1x 120mm for middle HDD Liquid cooling support: 240mm to 280mm radiator (320mm max) CPU cooler clearance: 190mm GPU card size support: 190mm to 385mm Materials (outside): Aluminum, mesh, and plastic Materials (frame): Steel and aluminum Available color: Silver/Black combo

On a cooling level, the case consists of a larger upper “zone” and a thinner lower zone separated by an aluminum partition plate. The bottom chamber plays host to the power supply, the six-bay drive cage, and the two included 120mm LED fans. Air is pulled up from bottom vents and into the upper chamber while the power supply has its own intake and exhaust vents.

As for the upper chamber, it’s cooled by the 200mm fan on the front while all heat is blown out the back and top vents. This area is where the motherboard, connected cards, the three 5.25-inch bays, and the five “middle” drive bays reside. Users can easily mount their liquid cooling system radiator at the top of this chamber.

In addition to the handles, the case sports a solid brushed aluminum covered top that includes a sliding panel, which hides the Advanced Control Panel. The case has a solid brushed aluminum front panel, too, that hides the hot-swappable three-bay 5.25-inch drive cage. That said, users can purchase adapters to cram three hard drives into this three-bay cage instead of bulkier optical drives.

Currently, Cooler Master does not provide an ETA on when this special edition case will land in the U.S. However, it is heading to Europe at the end of June for 349 Euros, which translates to around $390.