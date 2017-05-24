Build a futuristic-looking gaming PC with Cougar’s new Conquer case

Why it matters to you If you're planning a new gaming PC this summer and want a futuristic design that stands out, the Conquer case has you covered.

For many people, half the fun of building a new gaming PC is injecting some personality into the design. Short of making your own custom case, the best way to do that is to pick up a retail case that adds some design flair of its own.

Case manufacturer Cougar is known for offering same case designs that go beyond the usual black box and it recently announced a new futuristic case that will be launched at the upcoming Computex 2017. Dubbed the Conquer, the new case offers an interesting blend of design and materials, Tom’s Hardware reports.

The Conquer is a mid-tower chassis that measures 23 inches by 10 inches by 30 inches. In other words, it is not the smallest mid-tower case on the market. It is made from a mix of machined aluminum and tempered glass that makes for a futuristic design and offers an interesting twist on thermal management with an aluminum tunnel up top that channels air over the three included 120mm fans.

The two 5mm tempered glass panels on the side provide an open air flow and a direct view into the Conquer’s interior. Thermal management is rounded out with support for radiators and up to 360mm coolers on top and 240mm on the front.

Connectivity includes dual USB 3.0 Type-A connections and HD audio and microphone jacks on the front of the case. Motherboard support includes mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and full-size ATX motherboards, along with seven expansion slots and GPUs up to 350mm long.

The Cougar Conquer will retail for $250 and will ship at the end of June or beginning of July. Anyone looking for a fun summer project building a new gaming PC, therefore, has a nice new case option to consider that offers a futuristic design at a bit of a steep price.