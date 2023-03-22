 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Exploding USB drive injures journalist in terror attack

Trevor Mogg
By

We sometimes hear how inserting a mysterious USB drive into a computer carries the risk of infecting the machine with harmful software. But for one journalist in Ecuador, the consequences were even more alarming.

When Lenin Artieda received a package containing a USB drive earlier this week, the journalist felt that connecting it to his computer was worth the risk, after all, it might have contained the details of a good story. But when he did so, the diminutive device exploded.

Related Videos

Artieda, who also works as a presenter on Ecuador’s nationwide Ecuavisa TV network, suffered injuries to his face and one of his hands in the blast, according to a BBC report.

It has since come to light that at least four other letters with similar devices were sent to other media outlets in the country, prompting the attorney-general’s department to launch a terrorism investigation. The other targets escaped injury as they either didn’t open the package or it failed to detonate when inserted into a computer.

Early investigations by the nation’s forensic science unit suggest that the devices were filled with “military-type” explosives.

The specifics of what the perpetrator is trying to achieve with their potentially lethal packages isn’t entirely clear, but the officials clearly sees the campaign as an attempt to intimidate journalists.

The government was quick to condemn the aggressive act while at the same time insisting that freedom of expression is “a right that must be respected.” It added: “Any attempt to intimidate journalism and freedom of expression is a loathsome action that should be punished with all the rigor of justice.”

The BBC’s report noted that the city of Guayaquil, where three of the explosive-laden drives were sent, has recently suffered a spike in violence as gang-related crime and drug wars spiral out of control.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Experts fear ChatGPT will soon be used in devastating cyberattacks
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in recent months, but just as it has amazed people with its technical capabilities, concerns have also been raised over its potential misuse. Now, it seems some IT leaders are worried it will soon be used in major cyberattacks, with the potential to cause devastation in the future.

In a survey of 1,500 IT and cybersecurity professionals conducted by BlackBerry, 51% of respondents believed that ChatGPT will be responsible for a successful cyberattack in the next 12 months. As much as 78% feel that attack will happen within two years, while a handful think it could happen within the next few months.

Read more
Hack involved the data of a nation’s entire population
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Hackers are well known to nab customer data held by companies, but obtaining the personal data of pretty much all of the residents of a single nation in one fell swoop takes the nefarious practice to a whole new level.

The remarkable feat was allegedly performed by a 25-year-old Dutch hacker who, when arrested by police, had in his possession personal data linked to pretty much every resident of Austria -- about nine million people.

Read more
Hackers dug deep in the massive LastPass security breach
The LastPass logo appears in front of a menacing hooded figure.

The cybersecurity breach that LastPass owner GoTo reported in November 2022 keeps getting worse as new details are revealed, calling into question the company's transparency on this serious issue.

It has been two months since GoTo shared the alarming news that hackers stole the usernames, passwords, email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, and even billing information of LastPass users. In GoTo's latest blog update, the company reported that several of its other products were compromised as well.

Read more