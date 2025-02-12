 Skip to main content
Framework keeps fans guessing on February launch event product details

Framework's February launch event invite.
Framework

The modular computing company, Framework has confirmed it will announce new products at the end of the month.

The brand, known for its easy-to-configure and upgrade designs, will host an event introducing its second-generation hardware on February 25 at 10:30 a.m. (1:30 p.m. EST). Framework has put up a splash page teasing the event in a coded emoji fashion, suggesting its new products will be colorful, flexible, powerful, and something for gamers.

Framework's coded invite for its February 25 event.
Framework

Giving one of the emojis is a beachball made of primary colors, the Verge suggested that the brand could be hinting at a 2-in-1 style Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge. This design allows devices to be used in different stances, other than the standard clamshell laptop form.

Framework also detailed that pre-orders for at least one of its new products will be available on launch day. The brand urges that consumers create an account if they are interested in getting early access.

The event will be Framework’s first major launch in two years. The brand last unveiled devices in March 2023, which include the Framework Laptop 16, and two Framework Laptop 13 models. Since then the brand has kept its products up to date following the latest components on the market. Notably, the brand launched a Framework Laptop Chromebook edition device in 2022 that was considered innovative at the time.

Framework is also opening invites to its upcoming event to enthusiasts, especially those who frequent the brand’s online forum. “In addition to bringing in press and partners, we’re opening a pool of invites to the Framework Community to attend the event in person, meet the team, and get hands-on with our newest products,” Framework said in a statement.

Those interested in attending can apply here to attend the event. The brand noted that applying does not guarantee an invitation.

For those who can’t make it in person, Framework will be streaming the event on YouTube.

