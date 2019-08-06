Share

A staggering discount of over $400 off on Dell’s new XPS 15 laptop can be yours, but only if you act fast. That’s right, Dell is selling its XPS 15 at a combined discount of $408.95 off of its original price. This discount knocks the price down from $1,949.99 down to $1541.04. It’s a combined discount because it’s actually a combination of Dell’s instant discount of $137 off and a 15% off limited-time-only coupon code: PAYPAL15. (The coupon code takes an additional $271.95 off the price.)

This particular deal is for an XPS 15 laptop that features a 15.6-inch display, a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. This laptop deal also offers a 4K UltraHD OLED non-touch display with 400-nit brightness, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader.

We took a first look at this latest version of Dell’s XPS 15 laptop and particularly liked the new positioning of the webcam and still considers the keyboard, touchpad, and port selection to be “excellent.” One drawback we noted, was the possibility of reduced battery life with this particular laptop due to its OLED display.

It’s worth noting, however, that when you first look at this deal you won’t see the full $408.95 discount at first. The deal initially only shows the instant discount of $137 off. To get the rest of the discount, you’ll need to enter the following coupon code at checkout: PAYPAL15. Also, if you’d like to see the full discount before you make your purchase, you will be able to do so by adding the laptop to your cart and entering the coupon code once prompted. You won’t have to enter your payment information before seeing the full discount. In addition, just because the coupon code mentions Paypal, that doesn’t mean you have to use Paypal as your payment method to qualify for the deal. This code is expected to work regardless of your payment method.

It’s unclear when the instant discount promotion will end for this deal. However, the PAYPAL15 15% off coupon code promotion is expected to expire on Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 am ET, according to Dell’s webpage about it. And so, if you plan to use this portion of the deal, you’ll need to act fast.

