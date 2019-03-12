Digital Trends
Computing

Dell’s latest sale knocks $200 off the price of the new XPS 13 laptop

Arif Bacchus
By
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The XPS 13 is one of our all-time favorite Windows 10 laptops, but it normally tends to be quite expensive. If you’ve been looking to pick one up, but have been scared off by the price tag, Dell is currently offering up to $200 off the new XPS 13 and many other XPS products.

This sale brings the price of the touchscreen version of the new 2019 XPS 13 down from $1,600 to $1,400 — a savings of about 12 percent or $200. It comes configured with an eighth -eneration quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The specifications on board are aimed at multitasking, day-to-day web browsing, and general computing activities. We reviewed this new version of the XPS 13 and found it to be the near-perfect Windows 10 laptop. We also liked its sleek design, redesigned hinge, and overall performance.

A second limited-time deal brings the price of an older XPS 13 model down from $1,034 to $850 — a savings of about 18 percent. While this model doesn’t come equipped with a touchscreen, it still features the Infinity Edge display, for an edge-to-edge viewing experience, which was a highlight for us in our review of the laptop. Under the hood, it is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128 GB solid-state-drive. This might be half the storage space and RAM that you can get with the more premium models, but it still packs excellent and performance value for the price.  It should also be noted that this offer will only last through 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

If you’re looking for an XPS-branded laptop that is a bit bigger — and slightly more powerful — Dell is also discounting the XPS 15. It usually costs $1,710, but is on sale for $1,530 — a $180 savings.  This laptop is great for gaming, as it comes with a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB RAM, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB of video memory. It’s the world’s smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop, and when we reviewed it, we praised its long battery life, excellent port selection, and value for the price.

Looking for additional savings on all things technology? Check out our curated deals page for more savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 28 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Printing to PDF in Windows is easy, no matter which method you use

Microsoft's latest operating system makes it easier than ever to print to PDF in Windows, but there are alternative methods for doing so, even if you want to forgo Adobe Acrobat. Here's how.
Posted By Jon Martindale
coreldraw graphics suite 2019 unveiled for mac en
Photography

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2019 learns how to play nice with Macs

The design software CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2019 is here, bringing new features now to both Mac and Windows users. The update adds new tools for better organization, along with features to help creatives design sharper digital graphics.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Could Apple be refreshing the MacBook Air 2018 with a new Core i7 processor?

The MacBook Air 2018 was released late last year, but Apple could already be planning a slightly more powerful version with a new Intel Core i7-8510Y series chipset under the hood.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp officejet pro 8025 new models image 4
Photography

The new HP OfficeJet Pro’s smart app cuts your time spent scanning in half

The new HP OfficeJet Pro series offers faster print speeds, but the company says a new app with shortcut options allows users to cut the time spend working on scanning files in half.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
windows 10 october update
Computing

Android app mirroring is coming to Windows 10, and it could save tablet mode

Several months after a brief demo on stage during a Surface event, Microsoft is now starting the process of testing out a beta version of the Android App mirroring feature with Windows Insiders.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon eero home wifi system deal 1 2 beacon 03
Computing

Amazon slashes price of Eero Home Wi-Fi System mesh network just for today

Amazon slashed the price of the Eero Home Wi-Fi System by $100. For today only you can pick up fast and reliable mesh network hardware suitable for two to four bedroom homes. We found the Eero system easy to set up and manage.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
no-internet
Computing

Happy 30th, World Wide Web. Here’s how you changed the world, for good and bad

Thirty years ago, Tim Berners-Lee proposed the basics of the World Wide Web to the European Organization for Nuclear Research. Here's how the web has changed the world, and how the world may soon change the web.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith