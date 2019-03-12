Share

The XPS 13 is one of our all-time favorite Windows 10 laptops, but it normally tends to be quite expensive. If you’ve been looking to pick one up, but have been scared off by the price tag, Dell is currently offering up to $200 off the new XPS 13 and many other XPS products.

This sale brings the price of the touchscreen version of the new 2019 XPS 13 down from $1,600 to $1,400 — a savings of about 12 percent or $200. It comes configured with an eighth -eneration quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The specifications on board are aimed at multitasking, day-to-day web browsing, and general computing activities. We reviewed this new version of the XPS 13 and found it to be the near-perfect Windows 10 laptop. We also liked its sleek design, redesigned hinge, and overall performance.

A second limited-time deal brings the price of an older XPS 13 model down from $1,034 to $850 — a savings of about 18 percent. While this model doesn’t come equipped with a touchscreen, it still features the Infinity Edge display, for an edge-to-edge viewing experience, which was a highlight for us in our review of the laptop. Under the hood, it is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128 GB solid-state-drive. This might be half the storage space and RAM that you can get with the more premium models, but it still packs excellent and performance value for the price. It should also be noted that this offer will only last through 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

If you’re looking for an XPS-branded laptop that is a bit bigger — and slightly more powerful — Dell is also discounting the XPS 15. It usually costs $1,710, but is on sale for $1,530 — a $180 savings. This laptop is great for gaming, as it comes with a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB RAM, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB of video memory. It’s the world’s smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop, and when we reviewed it, we praised its long battery life, excellent port selection, and value for the price.

