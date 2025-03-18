 Skip to main content
Open source image editor GIMP makes comeback after seven years

GIMP 3.0 splash screen
GIMP

After seven years of work, the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) team has officially released GIMP 3.0, bringing a major update to the popular open-source image editor.

A cornerstone of the latest release is the transition to the GTK3 graphical user interface library, replacing the outdated GTK2. This upgrade is said to enhance the application’s performance and introduces a more contemporary and responsive user interface. GIMP 3.0 also introduces non-destructive editing capabilities for many commonly used filters. This feature allows users to preview changes in real-time directly on the canvas.

Responding to longstanding user requests, GIMP 3.0 now supports the selection of multiple layers simultaneously. This enhancement streamlines complex editing tasks, allowing users to move, transform, or apply effects to multiple layers at once.

The update also brings significant improvements in text handling. Users can now style text with outlines, shadows, bevels, and more, all while retaining the ability to edit the text content, change fonts, and adjust sizes. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for designers aiming to create professional-quality text elements within their projects.

Compatibility and performance have been further enhanced with the introduction of Wayland support on Linux systems. This allows for better integration with modern display servers, providing a smoother user experience. Additionally, GIMP 3.0 offers improved HiDPI support, delivering sharper visuals on high-resolution displays, and enhanced integration for Wacom tablets, benefiting digital artists who rely on precise input devices.

Curves Non-destructive filter being applied to a portrait
GIMP

The plugin ecosystem has also seen substantial growth. GIMP 3.0 expands support to extensions written in Python 3, JavaScript, Lua, and Vala, providing developers with greater flexibility to enhance the application’s functionality. With that, File format compatibility has been extended, allowing for the exchange of files with a broader range of applications. Notably, there is now support for BC7 DDS files and improved PSD export capabilities, making it easier for users to collaborate across different platforms and software. The GIMP development team has also placed a strong emphasis on color management.

GIMP 3.0 is now accessible on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, and can be downloaded directly from the official GIMP website. The GIMP development team also has plans to accelerate the release cycle for the 3.X series, with GIMP 3.2 expected within a year. The company says that their focus is on delivering updates more frequently, even if each version introduces fewer new features. This approach ensures users receive improvements and enhancements more quickly.

Mobile-based free VR tool is helping people beat speech anxiety
Person wearing a VR kit for speech training.

Virtual Reality was once considered a niche for video games, but over the years, it has found application in many areas. From finding a place in medical education and paving the way for immersive concerts to helping teens and adults deal with psychological distress, the applications of VR are now an ever-expanding domain.
The latest VR innovation comes from the University of Cambridge, and it aims to help people overcome speech anxiety and the fear of public speaking. The institution’s Immersive Technology Lab has launched a free VR training platform that focuses on accessibility and provides expert-curated course material.
Terrified of public speaking? This Cambridge VR solution could eliminate your fear
To that end, the team has created a system that doesn’t necessarily rely on an expensive VR headset. Instead, all it needs is the smartphone in your pocket to provide an immersive experience, fitted atop a mounting kit that can cost as little as $20 a pop.
The training material, on the other hand, is freely available via a website to anyone across the world. Moreover, it is also one of the first products of its kind with a dual-compatible VR player architecture, which means it works just fine with iPhones and Android devices.

“The platform has been built in such a way that whether a participant is using the latest standalone VR headset or an old smartphone inserted into a device mount, they will get the same content and the same experience,” says the team.
The idea is not too different from the Google Cardboard, which cost $15 roughly a decade ago and offered a low-cost route to experiencing VR content by using one’s smartphone. But unlike Google’s approach, we have now entered a market phase where “converter kits” are a lot more polished and use higher quality materials.

Intel’s Panther Lake chips might not roar until 2026
The Intel Pather Lake SoC showcased at the Embedded World 2025. Captured by PC Games Hardware.

Intel’s next-generation Panther Lake laptop processors, originally expected to launch in late 2025, may now be delayed until the first quarter of 2026. The delay appears to be linked to challenges with Intel’s 18A process node, which plays a critical role in the Panther Lake architecture. This shift could affect Intel’s competitive timeline as rival chipmakers continue advancing their own next-gen processors.

According to slides obtained by VideoCardz, Intel has listed Panther Lake for a Q1 2026 release, suggesting a delay from previous expectations. These internal documents also hint that Panther Lake could be branded under the Core Ultra 300 series when it finally launches, following Intel’s recent shift in naming conventions.

I saw Google’s Gemini AI erase copyright evidence. I am deeply worried
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The rise of generative AI has been a fairly messy process, especially from fair usage ethics and copyright perspective. AI giants are inking deals with publishers to avoid legal hassles, while at the same time, they are embroiled in copyright tussles in courts in multiple countries.
As the ravenous appetite for training AI on user data grows, we might be in for another ethical conundrum. Multiple users on X and Reddit have shared demonstrations of how Google’s latest Gemini 2.0 series AI model can remove watermarks from copyright-protected images.
Going by the before/after samples of images, it seems Gemini is doing a fairly good job of removing the watermarks. Notably, it’s not only erasing those banner-style watermarks, but also fairly complex overlays with design and stylized text elements.
https://x.com/ajiteshleo/status/1901484196972945872?s=61
The model in question is the Gemini 2.0 Flash, which was released earlier this year and got a reasoning upgrade, as well. It is worth noting here that you can not remove the watermark if you are using the mobile or desktop version of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model. Trying to do so returns a message like this:
“Removing watermarks from images without the explicit permission of the copyright holder is illegal in most countries. It is important to respect the copyright laws and intellectual property rights. If you want to use an image with a watermark, you should contact the copyright holder and ask for permission.”
You can, however, try and remove the watermark from images in the Google AI Studio. Digital Trends successfully removed watermarks from a variety of images using the Gemini 2.0 Flash (Image Generation) Experimental model.
 
It is a violation of local copyright laws and any usage of AI-modified material without due consent could land you in legal trouble. Moreover, it is a deeply unethical act, which is also why artists and authors are fighting in court over companies using their work to train AI models without duly compensating them or seeking their explicit nod.

How are the results?
A notable aspect is that the images produced by the AI are fairly high quality. Not only is it removing the watermark artifacts, but also fills the gap with intelligent pixel-level reconstruction. In its current iteration, it works somewhat like the Magic Eraser feature available in the Google Photos app for smartphones.
Furthermore, if the input image is low quality, Gemini is not only wiping off the watermark details but also upscaling the overall picture. .
https://x.com/kaiju_ya/status/1901099096930496720?s=61
The output image, however, has its own Gemini watermark, although this itself can be removed with a simple crop. There are a few minor differences in the final image produced by Gemini after its watermark removal process, such as slightly different color temperatures and fuzzy surface details in photorealistic shots.

