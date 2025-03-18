Open source image editor GIMP makes comeback after seven years

After seven years of work, the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) team has officially released GIMP 3.0, bringing a major update to the popular open-source image editor.

A cornerstone of the latest release is the transition to the GTK3 graphical user interface library, replacing the outdated GTK2. This upgrade is said to enhance the application’s performance and introduces a more contemporary and responsive user interface. GIMP 3.0 also introduces non-destructive editing capabilities for many commonly used filters. This feature allows users to preview changes in real-time directly on the canvas.

Responding to longstanding user requests, GIMP 3.0 now supports the selection of multiple layers simultaneously. This enhancement streamlines complex editing tasks, allowing users to move, transform, or apply effects to multiple layers at once.

The update also brings significant improvements in text handling. Users can now style text with outlines, shadows, bevels, and more, all while retaining the ability to edit the text content, change fonts, and adjust sizes. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for designers aiming to create professional-quality text elements within their projects.

Compatibility and performance have been further enhanced with the introduction of Wayland support on Linux systems. This allows for better integration with modern display servers, providing a smoother user experience. Additionally, GIMP 3.0 offers improved HiDPI support, delivering sharper visuals on high-resolution displays, and enhanced integration for Wacom tablets, benefiting digital artists who rely on precise input devices.

The plugin ecosystem has also seen substantial growth. GIMP 3.0 expands support to extensions written in Python 3, JavaScript, Lua, and Vala, providing developers with greater flexibility to enhance the application’s functionality. With that, File format compatibility has been extended, allowing for the exchange of files with a broader range of applications. Notably, there is now support for BC7 DDS files and improved PSD export capabilities, making it easier for users to collaborate across different platforms and software. The GIMP development team has also placed a strong emphasis on color management.

GIMP 3.0 is now accessible on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, and can be downloaded directly from the official GIMP website. The GIMP development team also has plans to accelerate the release cycle for the 3.X series, with GIMP 3.2 expected within a year. The company says that their focus is on delivering updates more frequently, even if each version introduces fewer new features. This approach ensures users receive improvements and enhancements more quickly.