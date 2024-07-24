 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google just gained exclusive access to Reddit

By

Reddit has begun blocking all search engines except those that pay to crawl its site — namely, Google. A report from 404 Media says that search engines like Bing or DuckDuckGo don’t show any results from the last week, even when using the “site:reddit.com” search query. Because Google has paid the bill upfront, niche search engines like Kagi that rely on Google still have access to Reddit.

In the case of DuckDuckGo, the report claims that Reddit has blocked the search engine from pulling any data, stating, “We would like to show you a description here but the site won’t allow us.”

Recommended Videos

It’s fascinating to see how much sway Reddit now has, even over a company as big as Google. Just last October, Reddit reportedly threatened to block Google too if it didn’t agree to its new API pricing, an increase that resulted in the death of some popular third-party apps and a blackout across many prominent subreddits last summer.

This culminated with Reddit going public in March 2024. It has since been on a mission to monetize its forums to great effect, primarily through data licensing. Just a couple of months later, Reddit and OpenAI would announce that ChatGPT would be trained on Reddit’s data API.

We’ve also seen Google begin to favor Reddit in its search results over the past six months, which was announced in February, facilitating “more content-forward displays of Reddit information.”

This went on to be integrated into AI Overviews to produce some embarrassing results, including surfacing a joke from Reddit about cooking pizza with glue.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Yet another Google service has been axed
Google One home page in Safari on a MacBook.

Time to add another abandoned Google service to the list. The Google service that's biting the dust as of late July is One VPN, previously only available with a Google One subscription. According to a Google blog post, another service that was once only available to Google One subscribers is dark web reports, but that will now be available to all Google users.

Google explained it's removing One VPN because of insufficient interest and that it would focus on the most in-demand feature instead.

Read more
Gemini AI is making robots in the office far more useful
An Everyday Robot navigating through an office.

Lost in an unfamiliar office building, big box store, or warehouse? Just ask the nearest robot for directions.

A team of Google researchers combined the powers of natural language processing and computer vision to develop a novel means of robotic navigation as part of a new study published Wednesday.

Read more
Stable Diffusion just got better and cheaper
An AI-generated image that shows a sunrise in a fantastical landscape.

An AI-generated image made with Stable Diffusion. Andrew Tarantola / Stable Diffusion

Stability AI, the startup behind popular image-generation engine Stable Diffusion, has announced an updated licensing agreement that expands the free tier and removes limits on the number of generated images. The company even announced some improvements to the quality of its current model.

Read more