Intel announced that it will be hosting a keynote of its own at this year’s Computex conference. Though the conference is scheduled to begin on June 1 and last until June 5 this year, Intel’s keynote will happen a day prior, local time, to kick things off. Like other events happening around Computex, Intel’s keynote will be virtual this year due to the ongoing health pandemic.

Though the company did not reveal what users can expect, the good news is that the virtual format allows those at home the opportunity to follow Intel’s livestream and watch the announcements as they unfold in real time. Gamers, laptop users, and those in the market to upgrade to a new Windows desktop will likely find something from Intel to get excited about. Here’s how to watch Intel’s livestream:

How to watch Intel’s Computex 2021 keynote

If you intend on watching Intel’s announcement live, be sure to take note that the company’s keynote will happen a day before Computex officially kicks off. Intel announced that its event will happen at 10 a.m. local time in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, May 31. This means that those in the United States can tune in at 7 p.m PT (10 p.m. PT) on Sunday, May 30.

The company posted a link to its livestream ahead of the keynote, which can be viewed from YouTube. We’ve also embedded the stream at the top, so you can watch Intel’s presentation from this page.

If you’re unable to follow watch Intel’s keynote live, be sure to also follow Digital Trends, as we’ll be covering all of the news and latest announcements from Intel and others in the PC industry.

What to expect from Intel’s Computex 2021 announcements

The company has been tight-lipped about what you can expect. In its press release, Intel stated that it will reveal key insights and strategies from new CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel’s first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most,” Intel wrote in its media advisory. “Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential.”

The company revealed that it will present news from its work in the data center, cloud, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge.

Given that Intel had recently launched its new Tiger Lake-H series processors and it is hard at work on its 12th Gen Alder Lake platform after it previewed its next-gen silicon earlier this year at CES, we can likely expect updates on both fronts, especially performance improvements driven by Intel’s heterogeneous processor architecture. Intel’s keynote presentation is only scheduled for 30 minutes, we expect it to be tightly packed with news. Alder Lake is expected to debut later this year, so we don’t anticipate any new systems at Computex to debut with the 12th Gen processor. The company could also talk about its latest graphics strategy as it pushes forward with its Xe graphics architecture and its progress with new discrete graphics cards.

In addition to its opening keynote, Intel also announced a second talk at Computex scheduled for 10 a.m. local time on June 2, which translates to 7 p.m. PT on June 1 for U.S. audiences. That session will be focused on A.I. and high-performance computing, and the talk will be delivered by Nash Palaniswamy, Intel’s vice president of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group and general manager of AI, HPC and Datacenter Accelerators Solutions and Sales. A link to Intel’s June 2 presentation is also embedded above for your convenience.

