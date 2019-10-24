The HP Envy x2 2-in-1 laptop gets a hefty $400 off discount

The laptop landscape has evolved in a big way, with detachable 2-in-1 devices now becoming increasingly popular. These hybrid machines offer a kind of versatility not often found in traditional laptops, such as intuitive touchscreen and native tablet capabilities. If you’re looking to buy one, check out this magnificent HP Envy x2 deal we spotted. You can score this HP 2-in-1 laptop for only $600 – that’s a hefty $400 off its usual $1,000 price tag.

Mobility takes on a new meaning with the HP Envy x2. Built for people always on the go, this detachable PC helps you stay connected even when you’re on the road. Let it help you sail through your everyday productivity and entertainment by taking advantage of this incredible sale.

This HP 2-in-1 laptop boasts an all-metal build quality that looks sleek. Its silver chassis and reflective HP logo at the back beautifully contrast the black bezels on the front, creating an attractive aesthetic that’s pleasant to look at. Using it as a pure tablet feels great in hand. Setting it up as a full-on laptop can be a bit of work but is comfortable once done properly. And since it is very light and thin, you can easily shove it in your bag.

Instead of the traditional Intel CPUs found in most laptops, this HP Envy x2 variant is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor backed by 4GB of SDRAM. This combo may not be the fastest out there, but it’s snappy enough for productivity and basic computing operations. Casual mobile games also run well thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno graphics, although anything that requires heavy graphics is out of the question.

For visuals, HP gave this device a 12.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280. In terms of colors, it competes well with the excellent panels found on the Microsoft Surface line. Contrast and brightness were also rated better compared to most notebooks today.

This HP 2-in-1 laptop is a strong performer away from the plug. The company claims it can keep you running for a full workday and can even provide up to 19 hours of streaming power. Wireless connectivity is also seamless with the Qualcomm Dual-Phy and Bluetooth 5 Combo.

Don’t pass up the chance to score this HP 2-in-1 device at a $400 discount. Jump on this awesome deal and bring home the HP Envy x2 for only $600.

