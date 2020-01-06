With its six-core Intel processor and impressive 4K display, HP’s Spectre x360 15 has long been one of our favorite Windows 10 2-in-1s. But, ahead of CES 2020, HP is taking its lineup further with an updated Spectre x360 15 model that features smaller bezels, and updated Intel and Nvidia CPU and GPUs on the inside.

Coming in March for prices starting at $1,600, the biggest change of all on the new Spectre x360 15 is its slimmer screen. HP has slimmed down the ugly bottom and side bezels on the 2-in-1, and it is now sporting a 90% screen to body ratio, which is an improvement over last year’s 80%.

This also means that the new Spectre x360 15 is slightly smaller, as its side profile is now down to 17.36mm, a 24mm reduction over last year’s model. HP says the design changes were accomplished thanks to a slimmer webcam, as well as moving the hinges to become part of a strengthened CNC part under the display panel.

As for the updated Nvidia and Intel power under the hood, HP is choosing Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake processors, as well as Nvidia’s latest graphics. You’ll find options for both a four-core, as well as a six-core Intel processor onboard the Spectre x360 15. HP also promises that the latest Nvidia GPUs can “accelerate photo editing” and “boost the performance of 3D content creation.”

Elsewhere, the updated Spectre model sports 4K displays as a standard option, a big change from last year where there was a 1080p FHD panel available. HP claims this is a change they made with content creators in mind, as there is now a total of three different 4K panels to choose from on the new Spectre x360 15.

Options range from the standard 4K panel on last year’s model, a low power panel which can extend battery life for up to 17 hours, and a more vibrant OLED panel as well. That OLED panel is similar to the one on the smaller x360 13, which was released in 2019, with a 30% wider color gamut for accurate colors, as well as the “HP Display Control” software that allows for special color space presets.

Ports and connectivity remain the same between generations, with the mix including 2 USB-C, full-size HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-A 3.1 port, and a microSD card reader. The trackpad has also been upgraded, and it now is Microsoft Precision, allowing for support for Windows 10’s multi-touch gestures.

