If you’re in the market for a premium lightweight laptop that delivers performance and style, HP’s Spectre convertibles are excellent options thanks to an all-metal body and sleek, gem-cut design. And for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday in the United States, you can save $200 on HP’s latest premium notebook lineup, including the Spectre and Envy line.

For the maximum portability, HP’s Spectre x360 13-inch is now $200 off and starts at $949 instead of the regular $1,149 retail price. This laptop boasts a 13.3-inch touchscreen display that works with the HP Pen for writing, drawing, or annotating on the display. At the base configuration, you’re getting an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5-8265U processor, a full HD resolution panel, 8GB RAM, and 256GB NVMe solid-state drive. If you need stronger performance, more storage, or additional memory, HP also allows you to configure your system prior to purchase and still maintain the $200 savings as part of the Memorial Day promotion.

If a 13-inch display is too small, HP’s Spectre x360 15-inch is also on sale for the U.S. holiday. Like its smaller sibling, the 15-inch variant is also discounted by $200, and prices start at $1,299 with the promotion applied instead of the normal $1,499 retail price. Unlike the smaller model, the Spectre x360 15-inch also comes with discrete graphics, giving you better performance for tasks like video editing and gaming. Here, you’re getting Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with the slim Max-Q design included in the price. The base configuration ships an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You’ll be getting a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution here, and HP also includes its active digitizing pen for writing on the display.

Both sizes of the Spectre x360 come with a 360-degree rotating hinge, which allows the laptop to easily convert between a clamshell notebook form factor and a tablet. And if you don’t need a convertible laptop, HP’s Envy 13 laptop comes with a premium build quality in a notebook-only form factor with a 13-inch touchscreen display. The Envy 13 starts at $729, a savings of $270 from the regular retail price of $999.

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing the Spectre x360, be sure to read our reviews of the 13-inch and 15-inch models before you buy. HP’s convertible laptops. HP’s laptops compete in the same premium Windows notebook segment as Dell’s popular XPS 13 and XPS 15, as well as Apple’s MacBook Pro range. There are also some great discounts recently on Dell’s latest XPS notebooks.