Digital Trends
Computing

HP slashes $200 off Spectre x360 laptops in Memorial Day deal

Chuong Nguyen
By
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for a premium lightweight laptop that delivers performance and style, HP’s Spectre convertibles are excellent options thanks to an all-metal body and sleek, gem-cut design. And for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday in the United States, you can save $200 on HP’s latest premium notebook lineup, including the Spectre and Envy line.

For the maximum portability, HP’s Spectre x360 13-inch is now $200 off and starts at $949 instead of the regular $1,149 retail price. This laptop boasts a 13.3-inch touchscreen display that works with the HP Pen for writing, drawing, or annotating on the display. At the base configuration, you’re getting an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5-8265U processor, a full HD resolution panel, 8GB RAM, and 256GB NVMe solid-state drive. If you need stronger performance, more storage, or additional memory, HP also allows you to configure your system prior to purchase and still maintain the $200 savings as part of the Memorial Day promotion.

If a 13-inch display is too small, HP’s Spectre x360 15-inch is also on sale for the U.S. holiday. Like its smaller sibling, the 15-inch variant is also discounted by $200, and prices start at $1,299 with the promotion applied instead of the normal $1,499 retail price. Unlike the smaller model, the Spectre x360 15-inch also comes with discrete graphics, giving you better performance for tasks like video editing and gaming. Here, you’re getting Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with the slim Max-Q design included in the price. The base configuration ships an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You’ll be getting a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution here, and HP also includes its active digitizing pen for writing on the display.

Both sizes of the Spectre x360 come with a 360-degree rotating hinge, which allows the laptop to easily convert between a clamshell notebook form factor and a tablet. And if you don’t need a convertible laptop, HP’s Envy 13 laptop comes with a premium build quality in a notebook-only form factor with a 13-inch touchscreen display. The Envy 13 starts at $729, a savings of $270 from the regular retail price of $999.

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing the Spectre x360, be sure to read our reviews of the 13-inch and 15-inch models before you buy. HP’s convertible laptops. HP’s laptops compete in the same premium Windows notebook segment as Dell’s popular XPS 13 and XPS 15, as well as Apple’s MacBook Pro range. There are also some great discounts recently on Dell’s latest XPS notebooks.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Surface Laptop 2 Review
Product Review

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 launched last year, but already feels old

Released in fall of 2018, the Surface Laptop 2 was competitive at the time but now must deal with new competitors that were announced at CES 2019. How does the popular Surface Laptop 2 hold up six months later?
Posted By Luke Larsen
microsoft security intelligence report 2016 online piracy
Computing

Cybercrime gang that stole $100M busted in international effort

A major cybercrime gang that used powerful malware to steal an estimated $100 million from bank accounts has been dismantled following an international effort that spanned six countries.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Acer Predator Z35
Computing

G-Sync is a game-changer. These are the best monitors with Nvidia's display tech

Looking for a monitor that plays well with Nvidia GPUs? You need G-Sync and we have picked the best G-Sync monitors available. Take a look and find out which monitor works best for your PC upgrade.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Stock photo of a Surface Laptop 2
Computing

Microsoft is discounting this Surface Laptop 2 by a sweet $300

Microsoft is offering a nearly 14-inch Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB of storage at a $300 discount until May 18, 2019. The laptop comes with a PixelSense display, and Intel Core i5 processor and a 720p HD camera.
Posted By Anita George
Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Product Review

Looking for discrete graphics on the cheap? The Acer Swift 3 will do the trick

The Acer Swift 3 is a tweener laptop that’s not quite budget and not quite premium – and it feels and performs accordingly. It manages to hold its own, though, thanks to its discrete GPU.
Posted By Mark Coppock
razer core x chroma best external gpu
Computing

The Razer Core X Chroma is the best external GPU you can buy

The third entry in Razer's lineup of external graphics card enclosures, the Core X Chroma, brings together the best of its previous options in a single package. With RGB lighting and extra USB ports, is this the best you can buy?
Posted By Luke Larsen
awesome tech you cant buy yet robo firefly feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Insect drones and kinetic sculpture robots

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google titan security key eliminates passwords
Computing

Google recalls Titan Security Key due to hijack risk

Google is offering a free replacement for the Bluetooth Low Energy version of the Titan Security Key. A misconfiguration was discovered in the device, though hackers looking to exploit the vulnerability will find it difficult to do so.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Whether you want to edit, sign, or append, PDFs, these are the best PDF editors

While there are plenty of PDF editor options online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

Give your PC a new lease on life by upgrading its core components

Older PCs can still be great tools for work and play, they just need a little upgrade now and then. Here are the best upgrades you can make to your PC to make it feel fresh and fast once again.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best tax software united states american taxes 1040 social security number ssn header
Computing

The best software for filing your taxes — because you can never be too early

The best tax software offers a variety of services for saving money, completing your taxes at top speed, or getting advice for more complex tax scenarios that you haven't had to deal with before.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: The 5 best ethernet cables

While our world may be transitioning to wireless connectivity, Ethernet connections are still faster and less prone to lag times than traditional Wi-Fi networks. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables you can buy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Your amazing PC rig needs an amazing computer case. These are the very best

There's an incredible variety of PC cases on the market, but a few stand above the rest. Any of our five best computer cases will make your desktop look and work great, no matter what your budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Super Mario World
Emerging Tech

How Super Mario, Magic: The Gathering, and PowerPoint are low-key supercomputers

What if the creators of Super Mario World, PowerPoint, and even Magic: The Gathering had accidentally created tools hiding a general-purpose computer in plain sight? Turns out they have.
Posted By Luke Dormehl