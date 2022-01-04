  1. Computing

HP’s new Z studio monitors have a pop-up 4K webcam for crisp video calls

Chuong Nguyen
By

HP has released a pair of new PC monitors for creative professionals under its Z series umbrella during CES 2022. Like most professional-grade displays, HP’s third-gen Z34c and Z40c boast color accurate LED screens that use a curved form factor to immerse you in your work, but they also come with useful features designed for the hybrid workflow.

With a pop-up webcam, integrated speakers, and capable microphones, the new Z studio monitors are as much about web conferencing with clients and colleagues as it is about getting your work done.

HP focuses on video collaboration with its latest Z series monitors aimed at creatives.

Of the pair, the Z40c G3 is the larger model, and it comes with a 40-inch ultrawide UHD panel with a 5K by 2K pixel array. According to the company, the size and resolution means that the Z40c G3 is about the size of four 20-inch monitors combined, making multitasking seamless and easy.

The IPS panel comes with an anti-glare coating, and the monitor itself is capable of supporting 100% of the sRGB color space and 99% of the wide DCI-P3 gamut, making it ideally suited for projects such as video and photo editing. And at 300 nits, screen brightness, however, isn’t as strong as some other pro-grade monitors.

To help creatives collaborate remotely, the Z40c G3 comes with a pop-up 4K webcam, which can be stowed when not in use to keep your space clean and minimalist as well as aid in privacy, and it has dual 5W speakers for a complete video conferencing solution.

The smaller Z34c G3 comes with an ultrawide QHD screen that’s color calibrated to support 99% of the sRGB color space, as well as 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut. The Z34c G3 comes with an integrated pop-up 5-megapixel webcam, noise-canceling microphones, and speakers for Zoom calls.

HP's new z34c G3 is all about hybrid work.

Both monitors can be connected to a laptop or desktop via a single USB-C cable for power and video, or through the HDMI port. There’s also a USB-A hub, support for an RJ-45 port, and an integrated KVM switch for added convenience. The KVM switch allows you to switch between two devices with the same keyboard and mouse, using one display, HP said.

Additionally, if you want to connect more than one device to the monitor, picture-by-picture mode makes it easy to view the images from two computers simultaneously.

For ergonomics, both panels can be tilted, swiveled, and rotated on the stand.

Pricing information was not immediately available for either monitors at CES.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for January 2022

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best gaming monitor deals for January 2022

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Best gaming headset deals for January 2022

cheap gaming headset deals

Best gaming deals for January 2022

father and son playing video games

Best gaming chair deals for January 2022: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Everything Intel announced at CES 2022

intel 12th gen alder lake laptop chips ces 2022

Arcade1Up launches new Pro Series cabinets starting with Killer Instinct

arcade1up pro series cabinets killer instinct

Best wireless mouse deals for January 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best touchscreen laptop deals for January 2022

HP Spectre

The best Google Pixel 4 XL cases and covers

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Hands on

OnePlus CEO takes on 10 Pro critics by releasing official photos

OnePlus 10 Pro official image showcasing rear camera module.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for January 2022