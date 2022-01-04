HP has released a pair of new PC monitors for creative professionals under its Z series umbrella during CES 2022. Like most professional-grade displays, HP’s third-gen Z34c and Z40c boast color accurate LED screens that use a curved form factor to immerse you in your work, but they also come with useful features designed for the hybrid workflow.

With a pop-up webcam, integrated speakers, and capable microphones, the new Z studio monitors are as much about web conferencing with clients and colleagues as it is about getting your work done.

Of the pair, the Z40c G3 is the larger model, and it comes with a 40-inch ultrawide UHD panel with a 5K by 2K pixel array. According to the company, the size and resolution means that the Z40c G3 is about the size of four 20-inch monitors combined, making multitasking seamless and easy.

The IPS panel comes with an anti-glare coating, and the monitor itself is capable of supporting 100% of the sRGB color space and 99% of the wide DCI-P3 gamut, making it ideally suited for projects such as video and photo editing. And at 300 nits, screen brightness, however, isn’t as strong as some other pro-grade monitors.

To help creatives collaborate remotely, the Z40c G3 comes with a pop-up 4K webcam, which can be stowed when not in use to keep your space clean and minimalist as well as aid in privacy, and it has dual 5W speakers for a complete video conferencing solution.

The smaller Z34c G3 comes with an ultrawide QHD screen that’s color calibrated to support 99% of the sRGB color space, as well as 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut. The Z34c G3 comes with an integrated pop-up 5-megapixel webcam, noise-canceling microphones, and speakers for Zoom calls.

Both monitors can be connected to a laptop or desktop via a single USB-C cable for power and video, or through the HDMI port. There’s also a USB-A hub, support for an RJ-45 port, and an integrated KVM switch for added convenience. The KVM switch allows you to switch between two devices with the same keyboard and mouse, using one display, HP said.

Additionally, if you want to connect more than one device to the monitor, picture-by-picture mode makes it easy to view the images from two computers simultaneously.

For ergonomics, both panels can be tilted, swiveled, and rotated on the stand.

Pricing information was not immediately available for either monitors at CES.

Editors' Recommendations