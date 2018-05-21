Huawei sweetens the MateBook X Pro’s U.S. launch deal with gift card offer

Share

Huawei’s privacy-focused flagship MateBook X Pro laptop is now available for purchase by consumers in the U.S. Starting at $1,199, the MateBook X Pro is a great value, given the higher European launch prices, but Huawei is also sweetening the deal for American customers with a bundle. In addition to the free one-year Office 365 personal subscription and a MateDock 2 accessory bundle, there’s also a promotional gift card deal for up to $300 if the laptop is purchased before June 10. The gift card would be issued by the retailer and is good for use toward a future purchase.

The MateBook X Pro comes with a pop-up webcam that’s carefully concealed and stowed in a key on the keyboard deck when not in use. This design change allowed Huawei to drastically slim down the bezels around the device’s 13.9-inch screen, giving the notebook a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Another benefit with moving the webcam is that it can be hidden when not in use, alleviating privacy concerns about the webcam being remotely activated by malicious software.

At $1,199, the MateBook X Pro comes with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5 prcoessor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB solid-state storage inside a footprint that measures just 14.6mm thick. Upgrading to the higher $1,499 configuration will give you a better Intel Core i7 processor along with discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. The higher-priced model also comes with double the memory and storage, giving it 16GB RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. Both configurations come with a single USB Type-C port, legacy USB Type-A port, Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint reader that works with Windows Hello on Windows 10 is integrated into the power button, like Huawei’s previous MateBook X notebook.

With the included MateDock 2 USB Type-C dongle, you can convert the USB Type-C port on the MateBook X to accommodate an additional USB Type-A port along with USB Type-C port for pass-through charging or to connect another USB Type-C accessory, HDMI, and VGA connectors. At the time of writing, Newegg is offering a promotional $150 gift card, and Amazon is offering $300; Microsoft makes no mention of a gift card bonus on its website, but the Windows 10 maker does offer special education and military discounts if you qualify. Given that the laptop just launched in the U.S., shipping times may vary between retailers.

Before you decide to snag the deal right now, be sure to read our review of Huawei’s MateBook X Pro and check out our guide to the best laptops.