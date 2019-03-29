Digital Trends
Get the Huawei MateBook X Pro starting at $900 at the Microsoft Store

Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
If you’re seeking a sweet deal on what is one of the best looking Windows 10 laptops, then you might want to consider heading to the Microsoft Store. Currently, you can grab the Huawei MateBook X Pro starting at $900, which is a solid $300 off the usual price of $1,200.

Though it is not clear how long Microsoft’s offer will last, this is one of the lowest prices ever for the Huawei MateBook. The entry-level $900 model comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. A separate $200 discount also applies to a top-end model — which brings its price down to $1,300. This version comes configured with a slightly more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, as well as a spacious 512GB solid-state drive. As a bonus, the Core i7 version features discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, allowing you to enjoy light games like Fortnite.

 

Regardless of which model you choose, there is quite a lot to enjoy with this laptop. The MateBook X Pro features a pop-up webcam on its keyboard, which adds in extra privacy. Another benefit is its slim bezels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is even an integrated fingerprint reader right in the power button, which makes logins quick, seamless, and easy. As connectivity is limited to a single USB-C port, Huawei sill does good and includes a MateBook Dock 2 in the box. It allows you to expand connections to a USB-A, a USB-C port, HDMI, and VGA port as well.

A new version of the MateBook X Pro is on the way soon, but we previously reviewed the same model which is currently on sale. We enjoyed its simple and functional design and the keyboard and touchpad. The display is also one of the best we’ve seen on a Windows 10 laptop, with an excellent contrast ratio. Its great speakers and decent battery life were also highs for us.

Looking for deals on other laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks? Our dedicated deals hub has you covered. We also have an in-depth guide which covers everything you need to know when buying your next laptop.

