 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The first Intel Battlemage GPU benchmarks have leaked

By

A new Intel discrete GPU has surfaced on Geekbench, giving us an early look at the potential specifications. This leaked listing also marks the first Battlemage GPU to surface on a benchmarking platform. First discovered by Benchleaks, the listing details a test system using an Intel Core i5-13600K processor paired to an “Intel Xe Graphics RI” GPU.

The GPU scored 97,943 points in the OpenCL test, placing it just below the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and Intel Arc A770. On AMD’s side, it sits between the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7600 XT in performance. Using the GPU’s PCIe ID (E20B), further investigation into the Linux kernel driver database confirms that it’s based on Intel’s next-generation Battlemage architecture. The database lists five Battlemage SKUs, and this particular GPU seems to be the second-most powerful in the lineup.

Recommended Videos

With Nvidia gearing up to release its RTX 50-series GPUs and AMD underway on RDNA 4 graphics cards, this level of performance isn’t ideal. However, it’s worth highlighting that this only one test, and it’s not a test of a real game. In addition, the GPU being tested here is likely an early engineering sample that could have different specs.

In terms of specifications, the GPU features 160 compute units (20 Xe cores), 12GB of VRAM, and a boost clock of up to 2,850 MHz. Notably, the core count is lower when compared to the Alchemist-based Arc A770 (32 Xe cores) and the A750 (28 Xe cores). However, the boost clock speeds are higher than those of the A770 and the A750.

Leaked Geekbench listing of an upcoming Intel Battlemage desktop GPU.
Geekbench

One of the most significant improvements for the upcoming Battlemage GPU is the shift to Intel’s Xe2 GPU architecture, a refinement over the original Xe architecture. This upgrade is expected to bring better power efficiency, enhanced ray tracing capabilities, and improved AI-based upscaling techniques such as Intel’s XeSS.

The new Xe2 architecture is also expected to emphasize improved driver support and software optimizations, areas where Intel has faced criticism in the past. The company has been working to address early concerns about stability and performance in its Arc A-series, and the Battlemage lineup could mark a significant step forward in that regard.

Intel’s entry into the GPU market has been met with mixed reactions. While the Arc A750 and A770 provided a solid foundation, they struggled to compete with Nvidia and AMD’s more established products. While no official release date or pricing has been confirmed, industry insiders speculate that Intel could launch the Battlemage GPUs by early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
Nvidia may have a complete monster GPU in the works
Nvidia's Titan RTX GPU.

Nvidia must be feeling pretty secure, sitting atop the list of the best graphics cards in this generation. That trend is likely to continue, what with AMD possibly stepping down from the high-end GPU race -- but Nvidia might still surprise us. According to RedGamingTech, Nvidia is working on a GPU referred to as "Titan AI," and it sounds like the most monstrous card we've ever seen. Another reputable leaker just confirmed that theory.

The YouTuber shed some light on the performance figures we might see in the RTX 50-series, focusing on how much each GPU will outperform its predecessor. These numbers refer to straight-up rasterization with no accounting for ray tracing, and RedGamingTech wasn't sure whether they came from gaming tests or a synthetic benchmark.

Read more
How to watch Intel’s big Computex 2024 keynote tonight
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility

Intel is the next big name that will be talking up its upcoming products and technologies at Computex, with a big keynote address from CEO Pat Gelsinger scheduled for tonight. While we won't be talking about his jacket like with the Nvidia CEO's, we may well hear about the CPUs that are going up against AMD's Zen 5 later this year.

Alongside new chip announcements, AI will certainly be a major component of the announcement, as it has been with just about everyone else's so far.
How to watch Intel's Computex 2024 keynote
Intel will hold its keynote at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on June 3 (that's 11 a.m. local time on June 4 for anyone in attendance in Taiwan). If you want to watch it live, Intel has a livestream planned for its own website where you can register your interest and watch along at home.

Read more
AMD’s canceled GPU could have crushed Nvidia
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

For months now, we've been hearing rumors that AMD gave up on its best graphics card from the upcoming RDNA 4 lineup, and instead opted to target the midrange segment. However, that doesn't mean that such a GPU was never in the works. Data mining revealed that the card may indeed have been planned, and if it was ever released, it would've given Nvidia's RTX 4090 a run for its money.

The top GPU in question, commonly referred to as Navi 4C or Navi 4X, was spotted in some patch information for AMD's GFX12 lineup -- which appears to be a code name for RDNA 4. The data was then posted by Kepler_L2, a well-known hardware leaker, on Anandtech forums. What at first glance seems to be many lines of code actually reveals the specs of the reportedly canceled graphics card.

Read more