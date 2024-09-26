The first Intel Battlemage GPU benchmarks have leaked

A new Intel discrete GPU has surfaced on Geekbench, giving us an early look at the potential specifications. This leaked listing also marks the first Battlemage GPU to surface on a benchmarking platform. First discovered by Benchleaks, the listing details a test system using an Intel Core i5-13600K processor paired to an “Intel Xe Graphics RI” GPU.

The GPU scored 97,943 points in the OpenCL test, placing it just below the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and Intel Arc A770. On AMD’s side, it sits between the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7600 XT in performance. Using the GPU’s PCIe ID (E20B), further investigation into the Linux kernel driver database confirms that it’s based on Intel’s next-generation Battlemage architecture. The database lists five Battlemage SKUs, and this particular GPU seems to be the second-most powerful in the lineup.

Recommended Videos

With Nvidia gearing up to release its RTX 50-series GPUs and AMD underway on RDNA 4 graphics cards, this level of performance isn’t ideal. However, it’s worth highlighting that this only one test, and it’s not a test of a real game. In addition, the GPU being tested here is likely an early engineering sample that could have different specs.

In terms of specifications, the GPU features 160 compute units (20 Xe cores), 12GB of VRAM, and a boost clock of up to 2,850 MHz. Notably, the core count is lower when compared to the Alchemist-based Arc A770 (32 Xe cores) and the A750 (28 Xe cores). However, the boost clock speeds are higher than those of the A770 and the A750.

One of the most significant improvements for the upcoming Battlemage GPU is the shift to Intel’s Xe2 GPU architecture, a refinement over the original Xe architecture. This upgrade is expected to bring better power efficiency, enhanced ray tracing capabilities, and improved AI-based upscaling techniques such as Intel’s XeSS.

The new Xe2 architecture is also expected to emphasize improved driver support and software optimizations, areas where Intel has faced criticism in the past. The company has been working to address early concerns about stability and performance in its Arc A-series, and the Battlemage lineup could mark a significant step forward in that regard.

Intel’s entry into the GPU market has been met with mixed reactions. While the Arc A750 and A770 provided a solid foundation, they struggled to compete with Nvidia and AMD’s more established products. While no official release date or pricing has been confirmed, industry insiders speculate that Intel could launch the Battlemage GPUs by early 2025.